Famous birthdays for May 28: Alexa Davalos, Kylie Minogue

Alexa Davalos arrives on the red carpet at the premiere of "The Man In The High Castle" at Alice Tully Hall on November 2, 2015, in New York City. The actor turns 40 on May 28. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

May 28 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Gemini. They include:

-- British statesman William Pitt (the Younger) in 1759

-- All-around athlete Jim Thorpe in 1887

-- British novelist Ian Fleming, creator of James Bond, in 1908

-- Blues musician Aaron Thibeaux "T-Bone" Walker in 1910

-- Biologist/politician Barry Commoner in 1917

-- Musician Papa John Creach in 1917

-- Actor Carroll Baker in 1931 (age 91)

-- Basketball Hall of Fame member Jerry West in 1938 (age 84)

File Photo by Tom Brenner/UPI

-- Author Maeve Binchy in 1939

-- Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani in 1944 (age 78)

-- Singer Gladys Knight in 1944 (age 78)

-- Actor Sondra Locke in 1944

-- Musician John Fogerty in 1945 (age 77)

-- Egyptian archaeologist Zahi Hawass in 1947 (age 75)

-- Actor James Michael Tyler in 1962

-- Singer Kylie Minogue in 1968 (age 54)

File Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI

Advertisement

-- Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., in 1971 (age 51)

-- TV personality Elisabeth Hasselbeck in 1977 (age 45)

-- Actor Jake Johnson in 1978 (age 44)

-- Actor Alexa Davalos in 1982 (age 40)

-- Singer Colbie Caillat in 1985 (age 37)

-- Actor Carey Mulligan in 1985 (age 37)

-- Wrestler Seth Rollins, born Colby Lopez, in 1986 (age 36)

-- Actor Cameron Boyce in 1999