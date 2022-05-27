What to stream Memorial Day weekend: 'Obi-Wan,' 'Stranger Things' S4

1/5

Ewan McGregor appears backstage during the 75th annual Golden Globe Awards in January 2018. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

May 27 (UPI) -- Ewan McGregor returns to Star Wars in Obi-Wan Kenobi and Stranger Things is back with the first half of Season 4 this Memorial Day weekend. In addition, Simu Liu and other stars join Carpool Karaoke for Season 5, AEW presents its Double or Nothing pay-per-view event and Jared Keeso stars in Letterkenny spinoff Shoresy. Advertisement

Here's a rundown on some of the films and television shows that will be released this weekend.

Film

'Emergency' -- Amazon Prime Video

RJ Cyler and Donald Elise Watkins portray two college seniors who suddenly discover a semi-conscious woman inside their apartment in comedy drama Emergency, which premieres Friday on Amazon Prime Video. The duo, along with their roommate, try to help the woman without calling the police. Maddie Nichols, Sebastian Chacon and Sabrina Carpenter also star. Carey Williams serves as director.

'Kick Like Tayla' -- Amazon Prime Video

Amazon explores the life and career of boxer and soccer star Tayla Harris in this documentary feature, which comes to the streaming service on Friday. The documentary will show how Harris balances a boxing career with playing for the Carlton Football Club. Gil Marsden serves as director.

TV

'Obi-Wan Kenobi' -- Disney+

Ewan McGregor reprises his role as Jedi Obi-Wan Kenobi in this Star Wars mini series, which arrives Friday with two episodes on Disney+. Obi-Wan is being hunted down by The Empire and watches over a young Luke Skywalker. Hayden Christensen as Darth Vader, Joel Edgerton, Moses Ingram, Bonnie Piesse, Kumail Nanjiani, Indira Varma, Rupert Friend, O'Shea Jackson Jr., Sung Kang, Simone Kessell and Benny Safdie also star.

'Shoresy' -- Hulu

Shoresy, a side character from Letterkenny, played by Jared Keeso, gets his own mini series, which premieres Friday on Hulu. Shoresy joins a senior AAA hockey team located in Sudbury and goes on a quest to never lose again. Tasya Teles, Harlan Blayne Kytwayhat, Blair Lamora, and Keilani Elizabeth Rose also star.

'Carpool Karaoke' Season 5 -- Apple TV+

Simu Liu and Jessica Henwick, along with other celebrities, sing songs together while driving in Season 5 of Carpool Karaoke, which comes to Apple TV+ on Friday. Wrestlers from AEW, Murray Bartlett, Alexandra Daddario and Sydney Sweeney, Anitta and Saweetie and couple Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott will also appear in the new season.

'Stranger Things' Season 4, Vol. 1 -- Netflix

Netflix presents the first half of Stranger Things Season 4, which arrives Friday on Netflix with seven episodes. The Stranger Things crew are separated for the first time following the Battle of Starcourt and are also adjusting to high school when a new threat emerges. Millie Bobby Brown, Finn Wolfhard, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton, Noah Schnapp, Sadie Sink, Winona Ryder and David Harbour star.

'AEW's Double or Nothing' -- Bleacher Report

AEW World Champion Hangman Adam Page defends his title against CM Punk at the Double or Nothing pay-per-view event, which is available through Bleacher Report Sunday starting at 8 p.m. EDT. The finals for the men's and women's Owen Hart tournament, MJF vs. Wardlow and the Jericho Appreciation Society vs. Jon Moxley, Bryan Danielson, Santana, Ortiz and Eddie Kingston, is also taking place

'Norm Macdonald: Nothing Special' -- Netflix

Late comedian Norm Macdonald stars in a final, posthumous stand-up special, titled Nothing Special, which is coming to Netflix on Memorial Day. The special was taped by Macdonald inside of his home. Following the special will be a bonus featurette with Adam Sandler, Conan O'Brien, Dave Chappelle, David Letterman, David Spade and Molly Shannon discussing Macdonald.