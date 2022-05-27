Trending
Advertisement
Entertainment News
May 27, 2022 / 12:33 PM

PlayStation sets new State of Play presentation for Thursday

By Wade Sheridan

May 27 (UPI) -- PlayStation has announced that it will livestream a new State of Play presentation on Thursday starting at 6 p.m. EDT.

Fans can view the roughly 30-minute special through PlayStation's official YouTube and Twitch channels.

Advertisement

PlayStation said that the State of Play will cover exciting announcements from its third-party partners and offer sneak peaks at several games in development for the company's upcoming virtual reality headset named PlayStation VR2.

The PlayStation VR2 headset was announced in January and will use a new virtual reality controller, known as the PlayStation VR2 Sense controller.

The hardware will also have better visual fidelity, an OLED display, headset-based controller tracking, new sensory features, eye tracking and a simple setup process.

Sony president Jim Ryan recently confirmed that PlayStation video games Horizon Zero Dawn and God of War will be adapted as TV series. Horizon Zero Dawn is heading to Netflix with God of War going to Amazon. A movie based on Gran Turismo is also in development.

Read More

'Hogwarts Legacy' video game shows off exclusive PlayStation 5 features 'Horizon Zero Dawn' series in the works at Netflix What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

'Power Book III: Raising Kanan' Season 2 to premiere in August
TV // 9 minutes ago
'Power Book III: Raising Kanan' Season 2 to premiere in August
May 27 (UPI) -- "Power Book III: Raising Kanan," a prequel and spinoff to "Power" starring Patina Miller and MeKai Curtis, will return for a second season on Starz.
What to stream Memorial Day weekend: 'Obi-Wan,' 'Stranger Things' S4
Entertainment News // 37 minutes ago
What to stream Memorial Day weekend: 'Obi-Wan,' 'Stranger Things' S4
May 27 (UPI) -- "Obi-Wan Kenobi," "Stranger Things" Season 4, Norm Macdonald's "Nothing Special," "Carpool Karaoke" Season 5, AEW's "Double or Nothing" and "Shoresy" are some of the entertainment options streaming this weekend.
BTS recruit Benny Blanco for remix medley
Music // 48 minutes ago
BTS recruit Benny Blanco for remix medley
May 27 (UPI) -- K-pop group BTS collaborated with Benny Blanco on "#MyBTSTracks," a remix medley of "Fake Love," "Life Goes On" and "Blood Sweat and Tears."
'The Good Fight': Paramount+ series to end with Season 6
TV // 1 hour ago
'The Good Fight': Paramount+ series to end with Season 6
May 27 (UPI) -- "The Good Fight," a legal drama and spinoff of "The Good Wife" starring Christine Baranski, will conclude with a sixth and final season.
Dua Lipa, Young Thug join Calvin Harris on new song 'Potion'
Music // 1 hour ago
Dua Lipa, Young Thug join Calvin Harris on new song 'Potion'
May 27 (UPI) -- Calvin Harris released "Potion" featuring Dua Lipa and Young Thug, the first single from his album "Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 2."
'Stranger Things' stars rap series recap on 'The Tonight Show'
TV // 2 hours ago
'Stranger Things' stars rap series recap on 'The Tonight Show'
May 27 (UPI) -- "Stranger Things" stars Finn Wolfhard, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Maya Hawke and Priah Ferguson appeared on "The Tonight Show" ahead of the Season 4 premiere.
'True Detective': Jodie Foster to star in Season 4
TV // 2 hours ago
'True Detective': Jodie Foster to star in Season 4
May 27 (UPI) -- Jodie Foster will play a detective in "True Detective: Night Country," the fourth season of the HBO crime drama.
Alec Baldwin mourns death of mom Carol: She 'taught me about second acts'
Entertainment News // 3 hours ago
Alec Baldwin mourns death of mom Carol: She 'taught me about second acts'
May 27 (UPI) -- Alec Baldwin posted a tribute to his mom, Carol Baldwin, who was also the grandmother of Hailey Bieber and Ireland Baldwin.
Twice play Silwhoette game on 'The Late Show'
Music // 3 hours ago
Twice play Silwhoette game on 'The Late Show'
May 27 (UPI) -- K-pop stars Twice played a game on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" where they guessed the member based on their silhouette.
Anthony Anderson not coming back for 'Law & Order' Season 22
TV // 4 hours ago
Anthony Anderson not coming back for 'Law & Order' Season 22
May 27 (UPI) -- Anthony Anderson will not be returning to NBC's "Law & Order" for Season 22.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Ray Liotta, 'Goodfellas' star, dead at 67
Ray Liotta, 'Goodfellas' star, dead at 67
Ray Liotta: 7 great movie and TV roles
Ray Liotta: 7 great movie and TV roles
Jeff Bridges says he came 'close to dying' from COVID-19 amid cancer battle
Jeff Bridges says he came 'close to dying' from COVID-19 amid cancer battle
Seventeen want everybody to dance in 'Hot' music video teaser
Seventeen want everybody to dance in 'Hot' music video teaser
Maryanne Oketch wins 'Survivor' Season 42
Maryanne Oketch wins 'Survivor' Season 42
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement