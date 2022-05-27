PlayStation sets new State of Play presentation for Thursday

State of Play returns next week! Tune in live at 3pm PT on June 2 for reveals, announcements, and more: https://t.co/3lqi9GL9VZ pic.twitter.com/NLLTAgvgLY— PlayStation (@PlayStation) May 27, 2022

May 27 (UPI) -- PlayStation has announced that it will livestream a new State of Play presentation on Thursday starting at 6 p.m. EDT.

Fans can view the roughly 30-minute special through PlayStation's official YouTube and Twitch channels.

PlayStation said that the State of Play will cover exciting announcements from its third-party partners and offer sneak peaks at several games in development for the company's upcoming virtual reality headset named PlayStation VR2.

The PlayStation VR2 headset was announced in January and will use a new virtual reality controller, known as the PlayStation VR2 Sense controller.

The hardware will also have better visual fidelity, an OLED display, headset-based controller tracking, new sensory features, eye tracking and a simple setup process.

Sony president Jim Ryan recently confirmed that PlayStation video games Horizon Zero Dawn and God of War will be adapted as TV series. Horizon Zero Dawn is heading to Netflix with God of War going to Amazon. A movie based on Gran Turismo is also in development.