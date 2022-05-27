Famous birthdays for May 27: Shanola Hampton, Jack McBrayer

May 27 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Gemini.
They include:
|Advertisement
May 27 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Gemini. They include:
May 27 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Gemini.
They include:
-- Financier Cornelius Vanderbilt in 1794
-- Social reformer Amelia Bloomer, for whom the undergarment was named, in 1818
-- Poet Julia Ward Howe, who wrote the lyrics for "The Battle Hymn of the Republic," in 1819
-- Frontiersman James Butler "Wild Bill" Hickok in 1837
-- Detective novelist Dashiell Hammett in 1894
-- Writer Rachel Carson in 1907
-- Composer Harold Rome in 1908
-- Hubert Humphrey, U.S. vice president/longtime U.S. senator, in 1911
-- Actor Vincent Price in 1911
-- Golf hall of fame member Sam Snead in 1912
-- Author Herman Wouk in 1915
-- Actor Christopher Lee in 1922
-- Former U.S. Secretary of State Henry Kissinger in 1923 (age 99)
-- Writer Harlan Ellison in 1934
-- Jazz musician Ramsey Lewis in 1935 (age 87)
-- Actor Lee Meriwether in 1935 (age 87)
-- Actor Louis Gossett Jr. in 1936 (age 86)
-- Singer/songwriter Don Williams in 1939
-- Actor Bruce Weitz in 1943 (age 79)
-- Actor Peri Gilpin in 1961 (age 61)
-- Actor Todd Bridges in 1965 (age 57)
-- Actor Joseph Fiennes in 1970 (age 52)
-- Actor Paul Bettany in 1971 (age 51)
-- Singer Lisa "Left Eye" Lopes in 1971
-- Actor Jack McBrayer in 1973 (age 49)
-- Celebrity chef Jamie Oliver in 1975 (age 47)
-- Rapper Andre 3000, born Andre Benjamin, in 1975 (age 47)
-- Actor Shanola Hampton in 1977 (age 45)
-- Actor Ben Feldman in 1980 (age 42)
-- Actor Chris Colfer in 1990 (age 32)
-- Actor/model Lily-Rose Depp in 1999 (age 23)