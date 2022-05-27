Trending
May 27, 2022 / 9:27 AM

Alec Baldwin mourns death of mom Carol: She 'taught me about second acts'

By Annie Martin
Alec Baldwin (R), pictured with Hilaria Baldwin, posted a tribute to his mom, Carol Baldwin, following her death at age 92. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

May 27 (UPI) -- Alec Baldwin is mourning the death of his mother, Carol Baldwin.

The 64-year-old actor posted a tribute to his mom Thursday on Instagram after she died at age 92.

Alec Baldwin shared news of his mother's death alongside an old photo of his mom and a more recent image.

"Carol M. Baldwin, mother of actors Alec, Daniel, William and Stephen Baldwin and two daughters, Elizabeth and Jane, died today in Syracuse, New York," the family said in a statement.

The family shared more details about Carol Baldwin's life, including how she first met her husband, Alexander R. Baldwin Jr., as they attended Syracuse University. Alexander Baldwin died at age 55 in 1983.

"Carol Baldwin raised her children and, when her last was a teenager, went to work in marketing research for a firm called Quick Test, operating out of a local shopping mall," the post reads.

The family then recalled how Carol Baldwin was diagnosed with breast cancer in 1991. Carol Baldwin survived cancer and worked with a number of Long Island-area breast cancer support groups to help establish the Carol M. Baldwin Breast Cancer Research Fund at SUNY Stony Brook.

Carol Baldwin later helped establish another chapter at SUNY Upstate University. The two chapters have raised millions of dollars for breast cancer research.

"My mother taught me about second acts. And third ones, too," Alec Baldwin said in a statement. "She spent the last 25 years of her life as a fighter and a champion for the cause to which she devoted so much energy. We are all enormously proud of her accomplishments."

Carol Baldwin is survived by her six children, 25 grandchildren, including model Hailey Bieber and actress Ireland Baldwin, and 14 great grandchildren.

Hailey Bieber reposted Alec Baldwin's tribute on Instagram Stories, writing, "We love you Grandma."

