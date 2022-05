1/5

Tom Holland will appear as Spider-Man in a new Disneyland Paris ride. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

May 26 (UPI) -- Tom Holland and Brie Larson are set to reprise their Marvel roles as Spider-Man and Captain Marvel, respectively, for new rides that are set to open at Disneyland Paris. Holland will appear in the Spider-Man W.E.B. Adventure ride that has riders trying to help the wall crawler capture rogue Spider-Bots. Advertisement

Larson will star in the Avengers Assemble: Flight Force roller coaster, that features Captain Marvel and Iron Man.

Both rides will be opening at the park's Avengers Campus section on July 20.

The Spider-Man W.E.B. Adventure ride is similar to the Web Slingers: A Spider-Man Adventure ride located at Disneyland in Anaheim, Calif.

The Avengers Assemble: Flight Force roller coaster is a new take on the Rock 'n' Roll Roller Coaster that featured Aerosmith.

"I can't wait for you guys to experience this," Holland said in a promotional video for the Avengers Campus section.

"I'm so excited to be reprising my role as Captain Marvel for a super thrilling attraction. Get ready to go higher, further, faster," Larson added.