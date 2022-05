1/5

Sara Bareilles will play the Baker's Wife in a Broadway production of "Into the Woods." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

May 26 (UPI) -- The sold-out, acclaimed Encores! staging of Into the Woods is headed to Broadway. The new production of the James Lapine and Stephen Sondheim musical will begin performances June 28 at St. James Theatre in New York and officially open July 10. Advertisement

Into the Woods is directed by Lear deBessonet, with music direction by Rob Berman and choreography by Lorin Latarro.

The Broadway cast will include Sara Bareilles as the Baker's Wife, Brian D'Arcy James as the Baker, Patina Miller as the Witch, Phillipa Soo as Cinderlla, Gavin Creel as the Wolf/Cinderella's Prince, Joshua Henry as Rapunzel's Prince, Ta'Nika Gibson as Lucinda and Annie Golden as Cinderella's Mother/Grandmother/Giant's Wife.

Neil Patrick Harris and Heather Headley play the Baker and the Witch in the Encores! version.

Now you can get what you wish...Direct from its sold-out run at @NYCityCenter Encores!, Into the Woods comes to Broadway's St. James Theatre for 8 weeks only starting June 28. Tickets on sale today at 10am: https://t.co/8IukqgKGY4 pic.twitter.com/IUPEdMWS9L— Into the Woods on Broadway (@ITWBroadway) May 26, 2022

Into the Woods first premiered on Broadway in 1987. The new staging will mark the musical's first time on Broadway in 20 years.

The musical was previously adapted as a 2014 film starring Emily Blunt, James Corden, Meryl Streep and Anna Kendrick.