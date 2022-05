Depeche Mode keyboardist Andy "Fletch" Fletcher has died at the age of 60, the band announced Thursday. File Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo

May 26 (UPI) -- Andy "Fletch" Fletcher, one of the founding members of British electronic band Depeche Mode has died, the band announced Thursday. He was 60 years old. Depeche Mode announced they were "shocked and filled with overwhelming sadness" to learn of the "untimely passing of our dear friend, family member and bandmate," in a Twitter post. Advertisement

"Fletch had a true heart of gold and was always there when you needed support, a lively conversation, a good laugh, or a cold pint," the band wrote. "Our hearts are with his family, and we ask that you keep them in your thoughts and respect their privacy in this difficult time."

In 1980, Fletcher formed Depeche Mode with Dave Gahan, Martin Gore and Vince Clarke, who departed after their first album.

During his time with the band, Depeche Mode sold more than 100 million records worldwide with 54 songs charting on the U.K. Singles Chart and were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

Describing his role as keyboardist in the band, Fletcher said he was "the tall guy in the background, without whom this international corporation called Depeche Mode would never work."

