'Big Brother' couple Bayleigh Dayton, Swaggy C expecting child after miscarriage

May 26 (UPI) -- Big Brother couple Bayleigh Dayton and Chris "Swaggy C" Williams are expecting their first child.

The television personalities shared the news Wednesday on Instagram alongside a photo of Williams kissing Dayton's baby bump. The post coincided with Dayton's birthday.

In the caption, Dayton and Williams said they previously experienced a miscarriage in 2018.

"To have a baby coming in GENERAL... is a blessing. But to have a baby with my favorite person in the universe? It makes it even better," Williams wrote.

"Everyone's been asking where I've been. No stories. No posts. No YouTube. No webinars. I've just been gearing up and shifted my focus to Bay for a few weeks knowing our baby is arriving soon," he said. "Miscarriage in 2018. Third trimester almost over in 2022. Our child will be here soon."

Williams said they initially planned to keep Dayton's pregnancy private until the birth in order to protect their "peace."

"To Bay, I'm so blessed to have a kid with you. I love how open we are, how much we communicate, and everything we've been through," Williams said. "Our relationship isn't for everyone, but idc, it's 1000% for me."

Big Brother alums Janelle Pierzina, Haleigh Broucher and Corey Brooks were among those to congratulate the couple in the comments.

"Congrats fam!!! I'm so incredibly happy for you guys!" Pierzina wrote.

"Ahhh!!!!! CONGRATULATIONS YOU TWO," Broucher added.

"Congrats brudda this is goals!!!!" Brooks said.

Dayton and Williams appeared together in Big Brother Season 20. The couple married in February 2019.