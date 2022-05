1/5

K-pop boy band BTS will visit the White House on Tuesday. File Photo courtesy of HYBE

May 26 (UPI) -- South Korean boy band BTS are heading to the White House in Washington, D.C., to meet with President Joe Biden on Tuesday. The K-pop group will discuss how to address anti-Asian hate crimes and discrimination, the importance of diversity and Asian inclusion and representation. Advertisement

BTS will also celebrate Asian American and Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander Heritage Month with the president and will additionally discuss their roles as youth ambassadors who spread positive messages across the globe.

More details about the visit will be announced at a later date.

Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris recently condemned attacks on minority communities during a AANHPI Heritage Month celebration at the White House.

"Hate can have no safe harbor in America. And every person deserves to be treated with dignity and respect," Biden said at the event.

BTS is set to release their new anthology album titled Proof and a music video for single "Yet to Come" on June 10.

BTS consists of members Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V and Jungkook. The band is signed to Big Hit and made its debut in 2013.