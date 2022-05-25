Stars react to Texas school shooting: 'Filled with rage and grief'

1/5

Matthew McConaughey (R), and his wife, Camila Alves arrive at the premiere of "The Dark Tower" in July 2017. McConaughey and other stars are reacting to the Texas school shooting on social media. File Photo by Dennis Van Tine/UPI | License Photo

May 25 (UPI) -- Celebrities are reacting on social media to the Texas elementary school shooting that has left 19 students and at least two adults dead. The shooting took place at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott identified the shooter as Salvador Ramos, a resident of Uvalde who was killed by law enforcement officers. Advertisement

Matthew McConaughey, whose hometown is Uvalde, posted a lengthy message about the incident to Instagram.

"Once again, we have tragically proven that we are failing to be responsible for the rights our freedoms grants us," McConaughey said.

"The true call to action is now for every American to take a longer and deeper look in the mirror and ask ourselves, 'What is it that we truly value? How do we repair the problem? What small sacrifices can we individually take today, to preserve a healthier and safer nation, state, and neighborhood tomorrow? We cannot exhale once again, make excuses and accept these tragic realities as the status quo," he continued.

Taylor Swift tweeted about the shooting while also reposting a video of Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr calling out politicians and stating that action needs to be taken.

"Filled with rage and grief, and so broken by the murders in Uvalde, By Buffalo, Laguna Woods and so many others. By the ways in which we, as a nation, have become conditioned to unfathomable and unbearable heartbreak. Steve's words ring so true and cut so deep," Swift said.

Selena Gomez gave her thoughts on Twitter and posted a link to nonprofit gun violence prevention organization Everytown for Gun Safety.

"Today in my home stage of Texas 18 innocent students were killed while simply trying to get an education. A teacher killed doing her job; an invaluable yet sadly under appreciated job. If children aren't safe at school where are they safe?" Gomez said.

"It's so frustrating and I'm not sure what to say anymore. Those in power need to stop giving lip service and actually change the laws to prevent these shootings in the future," she continued in a second tweet.

Mindy Kaling tweeted about how mass shootings continue to keep happening in the U.S.

"It happens, and then life goes on. Then it happens again. And the only thing that changes -- the literal only thing -- is that it happens sooner and sooner," Kaling said.

Dan Levy also commented on the tragedy on Twitter.

"18. Children. What will it take to prioritize humanity over politics?" Levy said.

LeBron James took to Twitter to offer his condolences and asked for change.

"My thoughts and prayers goes out to the families of love ones loss & injured at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, TX! Like when is enough is enough man!!! These are kids, and we keep putting them in harms way at school. Like seriously 'AT SCHOOL' where it's suppose to be the safest!" James said.

"There simply has to be change! HAS TO BE!! Praying to the heavens above to all with kids these days in schools," he continued in a second tweet.

Pedro Pascal posted a quote from poet Amanda Gorman on Instagram.

"It takes a monster to kill children. But to watch monsters kill children again and again and do nothing isn't just insanity. It's inhumanity. The truth is, one nation under guns," the quote said.