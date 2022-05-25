Trending
Advertisement
Entertainment News
May 25, 2022 / 8:20 AM

Stars react to Texas school shooting: 'Filled with rage and grief'

By Wade Sheridan
1/5
Stars react to Texas school shooting: 'Filled with rage and grief'
Matthew McConaughey (R), and his wife, Camila Alves arrive at the premiere of "The Dark Tower" in July 2017. McConaughey and other stars are reacting to the Texas school shooting on social media. File Photo by Dennis Van Tine/UPI | License Photo

May 25 (UPI) -- Celebrities are reacting on social media to the Texas elementary school shooting that has left 19 students and at least two adults dead.

The shooting took place at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott identified the shooter as Salvador Ramos, a resident of Uvalde who was killed by law enforcement officers.

Advertisement

Matthew McConaughey, whose hometown is Uvalde, posted a lengthy message about the incident to Instagram.

"Once again, we have tragically proven that we are failing to be responsible for the rights our freedoms grants us," McConaughey said.

"The true call to action is now for every American to take a longer and deeper look in the mirror and ask ourselves, 'What is it that we truly value? How do we repair the problem? What small sacrifices can we individually take today, to preserve a healthier and safer nation, state, and neighborhood tomorrow? We cannot exhale once again, make excuses and accept these tragic realities as the status quo," he continued.

Taylor Swift tweeted about the shooting while also reposting a video of Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr calling out politicians and stating that action needs to be taken.

Advertisement

"Filled with rage and grief, and so broken by the murders in Uvalde, By Buffalo, Laguna Woods and so many others. By the ways in which we, as a nation, have become conditioned to unfathomable and unbearable heartbreak. Steve's words ring so true and cut so deep," Swift said.

Selena Gomez gave her thoughts on Twitter and posted a link to nonprofit gun violence prevention organization Everytown for Gun Safety.

"Today in my home stage of Texas 18 innocent students were killed while simply trying to get an education. A teacher killed doing her job; an invaluable yet sadly under appreciated job. If children aren't safe at school where are they safe?" Gomez said.

"It's so frustrating and I'm not sure what to say anymore. Those in power need to stop giving lip service and actually change the laws to prevent these shootings in the future," she continued in a second tweet.

Mindy Kaling tweeted about how mass shootings continue to keep happening in the U.S.

"It happens, and then life goes on. Then it happens again. And the only thing that changes -- the literal only thing -- is that it happens sooner and sooner," Kaling said.

Dan Levy also commented on the tragedy on Twitter.

"18. Children. What will it take to prioritize humanity over politics?" Levy said.

Advertisement

LeBron James took to Twitter to offer his condolences and asked for change.

"My thoughts and prayers goes out to the families of love ones loss & injured at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, TX! Like when is enough is enough man!!! These are kids, and we keep putting them in harms way at school. Like seriously 'AT SCHOOL' where it's suppose to be the safest!" James said.

"There simply has to be change! HAS TO BE!! Praying to the heavens above to all with kids these days in schools," he continued in a second tweet.

Pedro Pascal posted a quote from poet Amanda Gorman on Instagram.

"It takes a monster to kill children. But to watch monsters kill children again and again and do nothing isn't just insanity. It's inhumanity. The truth is, one nation under guns," the quote said.

Read More

At least 19 students, 2 adults killed in shooting at Texas elementary school Stars react to Gilbert Gottfried's death: 'Truly a funny, funny guy' What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

Kailyn Lowry to exit 'Teen Mom 2' after 11 years
TV // 47 seconds ago
Kailyn Lowry to exit 'Teen Mom 2' after 11 years
May 25 (UPI) -- Kailyn Lowry announced her departure from the MTV series "Teen Mom 2" during the show's Season 11 reunion.
'This is Us' creator, stars celebrate series finale: 'It's been the trip of a lifetime'
TV // 27 minutes ago
'This is Us' creator, stars celebrate series finale: 'It's been the trip of a lifetime'
May 25 (UPI) -- "This is Us," a family drama starring Milo Ventimiglia and Mandy Moore, ended Tuesday after six seasons on NBC.
CBS pulls 'FBI' Season 4 finale following Texas school shooting
TV // 2 hours ago
CBS pulls 'FBI' Season 4 finale following Texas school shooting
May 25 (UPI) -- CBS pulled the finale to "FBI" Season 4 following the Texas elementary school shooting that left 19 students and two adults dead.
Rose McIver: 5 roles beyond 'Ghosts'
Entertainment News // 6 hours ago
Rose McIver: 5 roles beyond 'Ghosts'
May 25 (UPI) -- "Ghosts" star Rose McIver can also be seen in "Masters of Sex," "iZombie," "A Christmas Prince" and other TV series and films.
Famous birthdays for May 25: Octavia Spencer, Anne Heche
Entertainment News // 7 hours ago
Famous birthdays for May 25: Octavia Spencer, Anne Heche
May 25 (UPI) -- Actor Octavia Spencer turns 50 and actor Anne Heche turns 53, among the famous birthdays for May 25.
'Hogwarts Legacy' video game shows off exclusive PlayStation 5 features
Entertainment News // 10 hours ago
'Hogwarts Legacy' video game shows off exclusive PlayStation 5 features
May 24 (UPI) -- The PlayStation 5 version of the highly anticipated Harry Potter video game "Hogwarts Legacy" will have exclusive features as developer Avalanche Software looks to take advantage of the console's DualSense controller.
'Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2' gets October release date
Entertainment News // 11 hours ago
'Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2' gets October release date
May 24 (UPI) -- "Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2," the upcoming first-person shooter video game from developer Infinity Ward and publisher Activision, will be released this October.
Kelly Ripa, Mark Consuelos 'Family Reboot' reconnects busy families
TV // 19 hours ago
Kelly Ripa, Mark Consuelos 'Family Reboot' reconnects busy families
May 24 (UPI) -- Disney+ released the trailer for "Family Reboot" on Tuesday. The reality series from executive producers Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos helps busy families reconnect.
Chrissy Teigen returns in 'Chrissy's Court' Season 2 on June 17
TV // 19 hours ago
Chrissy Teigen returns in 'Chrissy's Court' Season 2 on June 17
May 24 (UPI) -- Roku Channel announced Season 2 of "Chrissy's Court" on Tuesday. The Chrissy Teigen courtroom show will return June 17.
Seventeen want everybody to dance in 'Hot' music video teaser
Music // 20 hours ago
Seventeen want everybody to dance in 'Hot' music video teaser
May 24 (UPI) -- K-pop group Seventeen shared a new preview of its video for "Hot," the title track from its album "Face the Sun."
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Tom Cruise takes James Corden flying on 'Late Late Show'
Tom Cruise takes James Corden flying on 'Late Late Show'
Val Kilmer 'overwhelmed' by positive response to 'Top Gun' sequel
Val Kilmer 'overwhelmed' by positive response to 'Top Gun' sequel
Seventeen want everybody to dance in 'Hot' music video teaser
Seventeen want everybody to dance in 'Hot' music video teaser
Seventeen play outlaws in 'Hot' music video teaser
Seventeen play outlaws in 'Hot' music video teaser
'Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2' gets October release date
'Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2' gets October release date
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement