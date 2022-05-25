Rose McIver: 5 roles beyond 'Ghosts'

1/5

May 25 (UPI) -- Fans of Ghosts star Rose McIver can catch the actress in iZombie, A Christmas Prince and other TV series and films. McIver, 33, plays Samantha Arondekar on Ghosts, a CBS sitcom based on the British series of the same name. Advertisement

Ghosts follows Samantha (McIver) and Jay Arondekar (Utkarsh Ambudkar), a couple who move into a country house inhabited by ghosts that only Samantha can see and hear.

The series premiered on CBS in October and is the highest-rated new comedy of the year. The show is also available to stream on Paramount+ and will continue to do so for Season 2 and beyond.

Until Ghosts returns for a second season, fans can see more of McIver in her earlier projects.

Here's five TV series and films featuring Rose McIver:

'Masters of Sex' -- Showtime, Amazon Prime Video

The Showtime period drama is loosely based on Thomas Maier's book of the same name. The series takes place in the 1950s and 60s and follows Dr. William Masters (Michael Sheen) and Virginia Johnson (Lizzy Caplan), pioneers of research on human sexuality.

McIver plays Vivian Scully -- the daughter of Barton Scully (Beau Bridges), the provost of Washington University and a longtime friend of Masters', in Seasons 1 and 2.

Masters of Sex is written and executive produced by Michelle Ashford. The series had a four-season run from 2013 to 2016 and is available to stream on Showtime and Amazon Prime Video.

'Once Upon a Time' -- Disney+

The ABC fantasy drama is inspired by Snow White, Rumpelstiltskin and other fairy tales. The series follows the residents of Storybrooke, Maine, who are unaware they are actually fairy tale characters transported to the real world as the result of a curse.

McIver plays Tinker Bell, a fairy from J.M. Barrie's Peter Pan, in Season 3 and also appears in an episode of Season 6. The series also stars Ginnifer Goodwin, Jennifer Morrison, Lana Parrilla, Josh Dallas and Jamie Dornan.

Once Upon a Time aired for seven seasons on ABC from 2011 to 2018. The show is available to stream on Disney+.

'iZombie' -- Netflix

The CW supernatural crime drama is loosely based on the Chris Roberson and Michael Allred comic book series of the same name. The show follows Olivia "Liv" Moore (McIver), a zombie and Seattle Police medical examiner who obtains clues to crimes by eating the brains of the people she autopsies.

iZombie is co-created by Allred and Veronica Mars creator Rob Thomas. Malcolm Goodwin, Rahul Kohli, Robert Buckley, David Anders, Aly Michalka and Robert Knepper also star.

iZombie had a five-season run from 2015 to 2019. The series is available to stream on Netflix.

'A Christmas Prince' -- Netflix

The 2017 holiday romantic film follows Amber Moore (McIver), an American magazine journalist who travels to the fictional nation of Aldovia, where she falls for the royal Prince Richard (Ben Lamb).

The movie is written by Karen Schaler and Nathan Atkins and is directed by Alex Zamm. Tom Knight, Sarah Douglas, Daniel Fathers, Alice Krige and Tahirah Sharif also star.

A Christmas Prince was followed by two sequels, A Christmas Prince: The Royal Wedding (2018), and A Christmas Prince: The Royal Baby (2019), which also star McIver. All three films are available to stream on Netflix.

'Woke' -- Hulu

The Hulu comedy is inspired by the life and work of artist Keith Knight. Lamorne Morris plays Keef, a fictional version of Knight, a cartoonist who becomes an activist after an "unexpected incident changes everything."

McIver plays Adrienne, an artist and Knight's girlfriend, in Season 1. Blake Anderson, T. Murph and Sasheer Zamata also star.

Woke is created by Knight (The K Chronicles) and Marshall Todd. The series returned for a second season on Hulu in April, with both seasons available to stream now.