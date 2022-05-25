Laverne Cox celebrates launch of her own Barbie doll: 'I am so honored'

1/5

Laverne Cox is the latest celebrity to have a Barbie doll made in her likeness. File Photo by Gabriele Holtermann/UPI | License Photo

May 25 (UPI) -- Laverne Cox is celebrating the launch of her own Barbie doll. The 49-year-old actress said on Wednesday's episode of Today that she is "so honored" to be the latest celebrity to have a Barbie doll made in her likeness. Advertisement

Cox's Barbie features a removable red corset and skirt, which are worn over a silver bodysuit.

"I had so much fun collaborating with everyone at Mattel designing her," the actress said on Today.

The new doll is part of Mattel's Barbie Tribute Collection, which celebrates influential people whose contributions have helped shape and impact culture. Cox is a trailblazing trans actress and an advocate for the LGBTQ+ community.

"I think this year particularly, over 250 pieces of anti-transgender legislation have been introduced in state legislatures all over the country," the star said. "I hope all the kids who are feeling stigmatized ... can see this Barbie and have a sense of hope and possibility."

"If they don't see themselves in this Barbie, I hope they know that they can create spaces where they do see themselves and where they are represented because representation matters," she added.

Advertisement EXCLUSIVE: Emmy-nominated actress @Lavernecox joins us with a special announcement ahead of her birthday this weekend - @Mattel has created a @Barbie doll in her image! pic.twitter.com/WaQwMIp3rD— TODAY (@TODAYshow) May 25, 2022

Cox said in an interview with People that she wasn't allowed to play with Barbies as a child and that creating her doll was a healing experience.

"It's a process of reclaiming my inner child, healing her, giving her what she didn't have the first go-round. And Barbie is a very tangible part of that," she said. "So to be turning 50 years old and be transgender and have a Barbie in my life, that feels like a full-circle kind of healing moment."

Cox is known for playing Sophia Burset on the Netflix series Orange is the New Black. She has since starred on Doubt and Inventing Anna.