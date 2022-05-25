Trending
May 25, 2022 / 10:51 AM

'Bold and the Beautiful' star Jacqueline Wood gives birth to third child

By Annie Martin

May 25 (UPI) -- The Bold and the Beautiful star Jacqueline Wood is a mom of three.

The 35-year-old actress recently welcomed her third child, son Brando Elion, with her husband, Elan Ruspoli.

Wood introduced her baby boy in a photo featuring her two other sons, Rise, 3, and Lenix, 15 months, Tuesday on Instagram.

"And then there were 3," she captioned the post. "meet.. Brando Elion Ruspoli."

Wood's Bold and the Beautiful co-stars Katherine Kelly Lang, Courtney Hope and Eileen Davidson were among those to congratulate the actress in the comments.

"Wow congrats!! You look so relaxed and beautiful!" Lang wrote.

"Omg yay!!! Congrats love!!" Hope added.

"Congratulations! Great name and how beautiful you all are!" Davidson said.

Wood announced in November that she was expecting her third child.

"I am excited to announce that I am pregnant with my third child, due this spring. Elan and I dreamed of having a large family as we are both only children and are over the moon that our dreams are coming true," she told People at the time.

Wood plays Steffy Forrester on The Bold and the Beautiful. The CBS soap opera is nominated for multiple awards at the Daytime Emmy Awards, which will take place in June.

