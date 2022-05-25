Watch Live
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott speaks about Uvalde elementary school shooting that killed 21
May 25, 2022 / 12:01 PM

Gaten Matarazzo to join Broadway musical 'Dear Evan Hansen'

By Annie Martin
Gaten Matarazzo will play Jared Kleinman in the Broadway musical "Dear Evan Hansen" beginning in July. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

May 25 (UPI) -- Gaten Matarazzo is joining the cast of the Broadway musical Dear Evan Hansen.

The 19-year-old actor said on Wednesday's episode of Live with Kelly and Ryan that he will play Jared Kleinman in the long-running production.

Matarazzo will take over the role beginning July 19. Ann Sanders, Noah Kieserman and Ciara Alyse Harris will also join the cast as Cynthia Murphy, Connor Murphy and Alana Beck.

"Words could never express how truly honored I am to be a part of this company," Matarazzo said in a statement. "This show has taught me so much about myself and to be able to participate in any capacity, let alone on Broadway, makes me want to melt. I am ecstatic to be back on stage and eternally grateful for the opportunity."

Dear Evan Hansen is playing at Music Box Theatre in New York.

The current cast includes Zachary Noah Piser, Talia Simone Robinson, Jessica Phillips, Christine Noll, David Jeffery, Manoel Felciano, Jared Goldsmith and Phoebe Koyabe.

Dear Evan Hansen features music and lyrics by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul and a book by Steven Levenson. The musical was adapted as a 2021 film starring original Broadway star Ben Platt.

Matarazzo previously appeared in Broadway productions of Priscilla Queen of the Desert and Les Misérables. The actor plays Dustin Henderson on the Netflix series Stranger Things, which will return for a fourth season Friday.

