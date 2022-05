Famous birthdays for May 25: Octavia Spencer, Anne Heche

Octavia Spencer arrives on the red carpet at the "Luce" premiere at the Whitby Hotel in New York City on July 24, 2019. The actor turns 50 on May 25. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

May 25 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Gemini. They include: Advertisement

-- Poet/philosopher Ralph Waldo Emerson in 1803

-- YMCA leader/Nobel Peace Prize laureate John Mott in 1865

-- Dancer Bill "Bojangles" Robinson in 1878

-- Aircraft designer Igor Sikorsky in 1889

-- Humorist/publisher Bennett Cerf in 1898

-- Actor Claude Akins in 1926

-- Spy novelist Robert Ludlum in 1927

-- Opera singer Beverly Sills, born Belle Miriam Silverman, in 1929

-- Basketball Hall of Fame member K.C. Jones in 1932

-- Canadian writer W.P. Kinsella in 1935

-- Actor Dixie Carter in 1939

-- Actor Ian McKellen in 1939 (age 83)

-- Singer/actor Leslie Uggams in 1943 (age 79)

-- Singer Jessi Colter in 1943 (age 79)

-- Director/actor/puppeteer Frank Oz, born Richard Frank Oznowicz, in 1944 (age 78)

File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

-- Actor Karen Valentine in 1947 (age 75)

-- Actor Connie Sellecca in 1955 (age 67)

-- Comedian/actor Mike Myers in 1963 (age 59)

-- Actor Anne Heche in 1969 (age 53)

File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI

Advertisement

-- Actor Octavia Spencer in 1972 (age 50)

-- Actor Cillian Murphy in 1976 (age 46)

-- Actor Esme Bianco in 1982 (age 40)

-- Wrestler Roman Reigns in 1985 (age 37)

-- Gymnast Aly Raisman in 1994 (age 28)

File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI