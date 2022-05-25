Trending
Advertisement
Entertainment News
May 25, 2022 / 3:00 AM

Famous birthdays for May 25: Octavia Spencer, Anne Heche

By UPI Staff
Famous birthdays for May 25: Octavia Spencer, Anne Heche
Octavia Spencer arrives on the red carpet at the "Luce" premiere at the Whitby Hotel in New York City on July 24, 2019. The actor turns 50 on May 25. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

May 25 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Gemini.

They include:

Advertisement

-- Poet/philosopher Ralph Waldo Emerson in 1803

-- YMCA leader/Nobel Peace Prize laureate John Mott in 1865

-- Dancer Bill "Bojangles" Robinson in 1878

-- Aircraft designer Igor Sikorsky in 1889

-- Humorist/publisher Bennett Cerf in 1898

-- Actor Claude Akins in 1926

-- Spy novelist Robert Ludlum in 1927

-- Opera singer Beverly Sills, born Belle Miriam Silverman, in 1929

-- Basketball Hall of Fame member K.C. Jones in 1932

-- Canadian writer W.P. Kinsella in 1935

-- Actor Dixie Carter in 1939

-- Actor Ian McKellen in 1939 (age 83)

-- Singer/actor Leslie Uggams in 1943 (age 79)

-- Singer Jessi Colter in 1943 (age 79)

-- Director/actor/puppeteer Frank Oz, born Richard Frank Oznowicz, in 1944 (age 78)

File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

-- Actor Karen Valentine in 1947 (age 75)

-- Actor Connie Sellecca in 1955 (age 67)

-- Comedian/actor Mike Myers in 1963 (age 59)

-- Actor Anne Heche in 1969 (age 53)

File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI
Advertisement

-- Actor Octavia Spencer in 1972 (age 50)

-- Actor Cillian Murphy in 1976 (age 46)

-- Actor Esme Bianco in 1982 (age 40)

-- Wrestler Roman Reigns in 1985 (age 37)

-- Gymnast Aly Raisman in 1994 (age 28)

File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI

Read More

Mike Myers unveils 8 new 'Pentaverate' characters

Latest Headlines

Rose McIver: 5 roles beyond 'Ghosts'
Entertainment News // 44 minutes ago
Rose McIver: 5 roles beyond 'Ghosts'
May 25 (UPI) -- "Ghosts" star Rose McIver can also be seen in "Masters of Sex," "iZombie," "A Christmas Prince" and other TV series and films.
'Hogwarts Legacy' video game shows off exclusive PlayStation 5 features
Entertainment News // 4 hours ago
'Hogwarts Legacy' video game shows off exclusive PlayStation 5 features
May 24 (UPI) -- The PlayStation 5 version of the highly anticipated Harry Potter video game "Hogwarts Legacy" will have exclusive features as developer Avalanche Software looks to take advantage of the console's DualSense controller.
'Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2' gets October release date
Entertainment News // 5 hours ago
'Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2' gets October release date
May 24 (UPI) -- "Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2," the upcoming first-person shooter video game from developer Infinity Ward and publisher Activision, will be released this October.
Kelly Ripa, Mark Consuelos 'Family Reboot' reconnects busy families
TV // 13 hours ago
Kelly Ripa, Mark Consuelos 'Family Reboot' reconnects busy families
May 24 (UPI) -- Disney+ released the trailer for "Family Reboot" on Tuesday. The reality series from executive producers Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos helps busy families reconnect.
Chrissy Teigen returns in 'Chrissy's Court' Season 2 on June 17
TV // 14 hours ago
Chrissy Teigen returns in 'Chrissy's Court' Season 2 on June 17
May 24 (UPI) -- Roku Channel announced Season 2 of "Chrissy's Court" on Tuesday. The Chrissy Teigen courtroom show will return June 17.
Seventeen want everybody to dance in 'Hot' music video teaser
Music // 15 hours ago
Seventeen want everybody to dance in 'Hot' music video teaser
May 24 (UPI) -- K-pop group Seventeen shared a new preview of its video for "Hot," the title track from its album "Face the Sun."
'Vanje: 24 Hours of Love' dating series coming June 9, suitors announced
TV // 15 hours ago
'Vanje: 24 Hours of Love' dating series coming June 9, suitors announced
May 24 (UPI) -- Miss Vanjie is looking for love in new dating series "Vanje: 24 Hours of Love," which is coming to streaming service WOW Presents Plus on June 9 starting at 3 p.m. EDT.
Tayshia Adams to host MTV Movie & TV Awards: Unscripted
TV // 16 hours ago
Tayshia Adams to host MTV Movie & TV Awards: Unscripted
May 24 (UPI) -- Former "Bachelorette" star Tayshia Adams will host the MTV Movie & TV Awards: Unscripted ceremony in June.
Bruce Springsteen and E Street Band announce 2023 world tour
Music // 16 hours ago
Bruce Springsteen and E Street Band announce 2023 world tour
May 24 (UPI) -- Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band will perform across Europe and North America on a new tour in 2023.
Wynonna Judd, Waxahatchee team up for duet 'Other Side'
Music // 16 hours ago
Wynonna Judd, Waxahatchee team up for duet 'Other Side'
May 24 (UPI) -- Wynonna Judd and Katie Crutchfield of Waxahatchee have joined forces for a new collaborative song titled "Other Side."
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Tom Cruise takes James Corden flying on 'Late Late Show'
Tom Cruise takes James Corden flying on 'Late Late Show'
Val Kilmer 'overwhelmed' by positive response to 'Top Gun' sequel
Val Kilmer 'overwhelmed' by positive response to 'Top Gun' sequel
Seventeen play outlaws in 'Hot' music video teaser
Seventeen play outlaws in 'Hot' music video teaser
Bruce Springsteen and E Street Band announce 2023 world tour
Bruce Springsteen and E Street Band announce 2023 world tour
Milo Ventimiglia: 'This Is Us' finale no different than past 6 seasons
Milo Ventimiglia: 'This Is Us' finale no different than past 6 seasons
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement