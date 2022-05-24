Trending
May 24, 2022 / 11:55 PM

'Hogwarts Legacy' video game shows off exclusive PlayStation 5 features

By Connor Grott

May 24 (UPI) -- The PlayStation 5 version of the highly anticipated Harry Potter video game Hogwarts Legacy will have numerous exclusive features as developer Avalanche Software looks to take advantage of the console's DualSense controller.

In a PlayStation Blog post that was published Tuesday, Avalanche said the DualSense controller's adaptive triggers will "allow for more flexibility in combat," as players have "so many spells" at their disposal, implying that pushing the trigger in at different rates could cast different attacks.

The controller's haptic feedback feature also will add a layer of immersion for players. Avalanche has isolated all of the wand effects to the right side of the controller "to let the DualSense become an extension of the wand you hold in the game."

Spells will feel unique when used because of the haptic feedback. Deflecting spells can also be felt as the player's shield charm sizzles with magic as it reflects and absorbs incoming attacks.

Various other activities throughout the game's massive world, such as crushing ingredients with a mortar and pestle in potions class, pulling a Mandrake seedling from a pot, and flying on a broom or hippogriff, will have matching haptic feedback.

Avalanche also will utilize the DualSense controller's lights to provide players with another level of personalization.

When not flashing along with spells being cast or damage being taken, the controller's lights will pulse with the colors of the player's Hogwarts house: blue and bronze for Ravenclaw; scarlet and gold for Gryffindor; green and silver for Slytherin; and yellow and black for Hufflepuff.

Ambient sounds will come through the controller as well, such as the flapping of a hippogriff's wings or the snap of each spell that is cast.

Hogwarts Legacy is expected to release in late 2022 for PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox One and Series X/S, Nintendo Switch and PC. The action role-playing game is set long before the events of the Harry Potter films.

