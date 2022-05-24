'Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2' gets October release date

May 24 (UPI) -- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, the upcoming first-person shooter video game from developer Infinity Ward and publisher Activision, will be released this October.

In a series of tweets from the official Call of Duty Twitter account, it was revealed that Modern Warfare 2 will hit shelves on Oct. 28. In addition to the release date, players were given a sneak peek at some of the characters and potentially the cover art for the upcoming sequel.

Activision unveiled the key art for Modern Warfare 2 by putting an oversized version of the image on a shipping boat. The massive cargo ship then docked to combine into the full image.

The key art features the popular character Simon "Ghost" Riley, an operator who wears a skull mask.

Activision and Infinity Ward officially announced Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 earlier this year and revealed the title of the project in late April. The game is a sequel to 2019's Modern Warfare reboot -- rather than a remake of the original Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 that released in 2009.

The upcoming Call of Duty game will reportedly center around U.S. special forces -- specifically Task Force 141 -- fighting the Colombian drug cartel.

This year's Modern Warfare 2 is expected to mark the end of the Call of Duty franchise's streak of annual releases. Bloomberg reported in late February that Call of Duty's planned 2023 title was pushed back to 2024 after a recent entry in the series failed to meet expectations.