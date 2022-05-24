Trending
May 24, 2022 / 9:14 AM

Liam Payne, Maya Henry split again after reconciliation

By Annie Martin
Liam Payne and his fiancée, Maya Henry, recently ended their engagement, about a year after getting back together. File Photo by Rune Hellestad/ UPI | License Photo

May 24 (UPI) -- Liam Payne and his fiancée, Maya Henry, have split up a second time.

The 28-year-old singer and Henry, 21, recently ended their engagement, about a year after getting back together.

Payne's rep confirmed the split Monday to E! News.

People said Payne and Henry broke up about a month ago.

News of the split emerged after a fan account posted photos of Payne getting close to another woman, who Page Six identified as Aliana Mawla. The pictures originally appeared Sunday on Mawla's Instagram Stories.

Henry reacted to the photos in the comments of the fan account's post.

"I love all of the fans so much but please stop sending me these pictures of my fiancé wrapped around another woman. This is not me and it's hard enough knowing this has happened without seeing it. Enough now," she wrote.

Payne and Henry started dating in 2019 and got engaged in August 2020. The pair split in June 2021 but appeared to reconcile about a month later.

Payne previously dated Cheryl Cole and has a 5-year-old son, Bear, with the singer.

