May 24, 2022 / 11:39 AM

Jennifer Connelly recalls meeting Princess Diana at 'Labyrinth' premiere: 'She was impeccable'

By Annie Martin
1/5
Jennifer Connelly discussed meeting Princess Diana at the London premiere of her movie "Labyrinth" on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

May 24 (UPI) -- Jennifer Connelly is looking back on the time she met Princess Diana.

The 51-year-old actress recalled meeting Diana at the London premiere of her film Labyrinth during Monday's episode of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

Connelly was just shy of 16 years old when she attended Labyrinth's royal premiere with director Jim Henson. Diana and her then-husband, Prince Charles, were present at the event.

On Thursday, Connelly shared a throwback photo of herself with Diana ahead of the royal premiere of her new film Top Gun: Maverick, where she met Diana's son Prince William and his wife, Kate Middleton.

"The last time I was at a royal premiere was in 1986, and I met Diana," Connelly said on The Late Show. "It was for the movie Labyrinth, which I was a teenager when I made."

"I was so overwhelmed meeting her," she added. "She was impeccable ... She was lovely."

Diana attended other royal premieres during her life, including one for E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial in 1982, where she met a young Drew Barrymore.

"I remember it like it was yesterday. It was the most exciting moment for me to meet a real-life princess," Barrymore said on Jimmy Kimmel Live! in 2018. "Diana was and is and will always be the epitome of woman that all little girls look up to."

Connelly plays Penelope "Penny" Benjamin, a new love interest for Pete "Maverick" Mitchell (Tom Cruise) in Top Gun: Maverick, which opens in theaters Friday.

