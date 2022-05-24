Trending
May 24, 2022 / 3:00 AM

Famous birthdays for May 24: John C. Reilly, Alfred Molina

By UPI Staff
John C. Reilly arrives on the red carpet at the "Stan & Ollie" New York screening at Elinor Bunin Munroe Film Center on December 10, 2018, in New York City. The actor turns 57 on May 24. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

May 24 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Gemini.

They include:

-- Polish inventor Gabriel Fahrenheit in 1686

-- French journalist/revolutionary Jean-Paul Marat in 1743

-- British Queen Victoria in 1819

-- U.S. Supreme Court Justice Benjamin Cardozo in 1870

-- H.B. Reese, inventor of the Reese's Peanut Butter Cup, in 1879

-- Hostess/party-giver Elsa Maxwell, credited with introducing the "scavenger hunt," in 1883

-- Actor Lilli Palmer in 1914

-- Comedian Tommy Chong in 1938 (age 84)

File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

-- Musician Bob Dylan, born Robert Zimmerman, in 1941 (age 81)

-- Actor Gary Burghoff in 1943 (age 79)

-- Singer Patti LaBelle, born Patricia Louise Holte, in 1944 (age 78)

-- Actor/businesswoman Priscilla Presley in 1945 (age 77)

-- Actor Jim Broadbent in 1949 (age 73)

-- Actor Alfred Molina in 1953 (age 69)

File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

-- Singer Rosanne Cash in 1955 (age 67)

-- Actor Kristin Scott Thomas in 1960 (age 62)

-- Author Michael Chabon in 1963 (age 59)

-- Actor John C. Reilly in 1965 (age 57)

-- Soccer player Eric Cantona in 1966 (age 56)

-- Rapper/actor Heavy D, born Dwight Errington Myers, in 1967

-- Stock car racer Joey Logano in 1990 (age 32)

-- Actor Daisy Edgar-Jones in 1998 (age 24)

-- Actor Charlie Plummer in 1999 (age 23)

File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI

