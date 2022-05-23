Vanessa Hudgens to host the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards

1/5

Vanessa Hudgens is set to host the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

May 23 (UPI) -- Vanessa Hudgens is set to host the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards on June 5. "I'm back," Hudgens says in a video uploaded to the official MTV Movie & TV Awards Twitter account on Monday. Advertisement

Hudgens had previously hosted the MTV Movie & TV Awards: Greatest of All Time special in 2020.

The queen is BACK! Introducing your 2022 #MTVAwards host, @VanessaHudgens Tune in to the biggest night to be a fan, June 5 at 8p on @MTV! pic.twitter.com/taCn1s4hHh— Movie & TV Awards (@MTVAwards) May 23, 2022

The ceremony is set to take place from the Barker Hanger in Santa Monica and will air at 8 p.m. EDT.

The MTV Movie & TV Awards will also present its reality television-focused Unscripted portion on the same night.

Spider-Man: No Way Home and Euphoria are leading the pack with seven nominations each. RuPaul's Drag Race earned a leading four nominations in the reality television categories.