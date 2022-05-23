Katherine Schwarzenegger gives birth to second baby girl with Chris Pratt

1/5

Chris Pratt (R), and his wife, Katherine Schwarzenegger, attend the premiere of "Avengers: Endgame" in April 2019. Schwarzenegger has given birth to her second child. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

May 23 (UPI) -- Katherine Schwarzenegger has given birth to her second daughter with husband Chris Pratt. Pratt confirmed the news Sunday on Instagram. The newborn is named Eloise Christina Schwarzenegger Pratt. Advertisement

"We are so excited to announce the birth of our second daughter, Eloise Christina Schwarzenegger Pratt. Mama and baby are doing well. We feel beyond blessed and grateful. Love, Katherine and Chris," Pratt said.

Katherine Schwarzenegger, 32, and Pratt, 42, are already parents to 1-year-old daughter Lyla. Pratt also shares 9-year-old son Jack with ex-wife Anna Farris.

Katherine Schwarzenegger, who is the daughter of Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver, married Pratt during an intimate ceremony in 2019.

Pratt will next be seen in dinosaur sequel Jurassic World Dominion, which hits theaters on June 10.