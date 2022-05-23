Advertisement
Entertainment News
May 23, 2022 / 7:43 AM

Katherine Schwarzenegger gives birth to second baby girl with Chris Pratt

By Wade Sheridan
1/5
Katherine Schwarzenegger gives birth to second baby girl with Chris Pratt
Chris Pratt (R), and his wife, Katherine Schwarzenegger, attend the premiere of "Avengers: Endgame" in April 2019. Schwarzenegger has given birth to her second child. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

May 23 (UPI) -- Katherine Schwarzenegger has given birth to her second daughter with husband Chris Pratt.

Pratt confirmed the news Sunday on Instagram. The newborn is named Eloise Christina Schwarzenegger Pratt.

Advertisement

"We are so excited to announce the birth of our second daughter, Eloise Christina Schwarzenegger Pratt. Mama and baby are doing well. We feel beyond blessed and grateful. Love, Katherine and Chris," Pratt said.

Advertisement

Katherine Schwarzenegger, 32, and Pratt, 42, are already parents to 1-year-old daughter Lyla. Pratt also shares 9-year-old son Jack with ex-wife Anna Farris.

Katherine Schwarzenegger, who is the daughter of Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver, married Pratt during an intimate ceremony in 2019.

Pratt will next be seen in dinosaur sequel Jurassic World Dominion, which hits theaters on June 10.

Read More

Reports: Rihanna gives birth to baby boy with A$AP Rocky 'Jurassic World Dominion': Chris Pratt is on a rescue mission in new trailer What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

Noah Thompson wins 'American Idol' Season 20
TV // 47 minutes ago
Noah Thompson wins 'American Idol' Season 20
May 23 (UPI) -- Noah Thompson has been crowned the winner of "American Idol" Season 20.
TV review: 'Stranger Things' Season 4 impresses with teenage drama
TV // 4 hours ago
TV review: 'Stranger Things' Season 4 impresses with teenage drama
LOS ANGELES, May 23 (UPI) -- "Stranger Things" Season 4 shows dramatic progressions in the storylines and performances, but it's still just as scary and exciting as before.
Famous birthdays for May 23: Joan Collins, Melissa McBride
Entertainment News // 4 hours ago
Famous birthdays for May 23: Joan Collins, Melissa McBride
May 23 (UPI) -- Actor Joan Collins turns 89 and actor Melissa McBride turns 57, among the famous birthdays for May 23.
'Doctor Strange' tops North American box office for 3rd weekend
Movies // 13 hours ago
'Doctor Strange' tops North American box office for 3rd weekend
May 22 (UPI) -- "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness" is the No. 1 movie in North America for a third weekend, earning an additional $31.6 million, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday.
Pete Davidson, Kate McKinnon bid farewell to 'SNL'
TV // 22 hours ago
Pete Davidson, Kate McKinnon bid farewell to 'SNL'
May 22 (UPI) -- Longtime cast members Pete Davidson, Kate McKinnon, Aidy Bryant and Kyle Mooney officially departed "Saturday Night Live" in this weekend's Season 47 finale.
Famous birthdays for May 22: Apolo Anton Ohno, Ginnifer Goodwin
Entertainment News // 1 day ago
Famous birthdays for May 22: Apolo Anton Ohno, Ginnifer Goodwin
May 22 (UPI) -- Speed skater Apolo Anton Ohno turns 40 and actor Ginnifer Goodwin turns 44, among the famous birthdays for May 22.
Former 'View' co-hosts reunite for 25th anniversary Wednesday
TV // 1 day ago
Former 'View' co-hosts reunite for 25th anniversary Wednesday
May 21 (UPI) -- Former "The View" co-hosts Meredith Vieira, Star Jones and Debbie Matenopoulos will help original panelist Joy Behar celebrate the ABC talk show's 25th anniversary on Wednesday.
Jeremy Renner to play reporter who broke OxyContin addiction story
Movies // 1 day ago
Jeremy Renner to play reporter who broke OxyContin addiction story
May 21 (UPI) -- Actor Jeremy Renner has signed on to play Pulitzer Prize-winning investigative journalist David Armstrong in an as-yet-untitled film, producers Expanded Media/LBI Entertainment and 101 Studios announced Saturday.
Val Kilmer 'overwhelmed' by positive response to 'Top Gun' sequel
Movies // 1 day ago
Val Kilmer 'overwhelmed' by positive response to 'Top Gun' sequel
May 21 (UPI) -- Val Kilmer wrote on Instagram that he is happy with the response to "Top Gun: Maverick," the long-awaited sequel to his 1986 classic, "Top Gun."
Bad Bunny's 'Un Verano Sin Ti' tops the U.S. album chart
Music // 1 day ago
Bad Bunny's 'Un Verano Sin Ti' tops the U.S. album chart
May 21 (UPI) -- Rapper Bad Bunny's "Un Verano Sin Ti" is the No. 1 album in the United States this week.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Val Kilmer 'overwhelmed' by positive response to 'Top Gun' sequel
Val Kilmer 'overwhelmed' by positive response to 'Top Gun' sequel
Pete Davidson, Kate McKinnon bid farewell to 'SNL'
Pete Davidson, Kate McKinnon bid farewell to 'SNL'
Noah Thompson wins 'American Idol' Season 20
Noah Thompson wins 'American Idol' Season 20
TV review: 'Stranger Things' Season 4 impresses with teenage drama
TV review: 'Stranger Things' Season 4 impresses with teenage drama
George Carlin's daughter says documentary shows comedian's evolution
George Carlin's daughter says documentary shows comedian's evolution
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement