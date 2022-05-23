Advertisement
Entertainment News
May 23, 2022 / 3:00 AM

Famous birthdays for May 23: Joan Collins, Melissa McBride

By UPI Staff
Famous birthdays for May 23: Joan Collins, Melissa McBride
Joan Collins arrives on the red carpet at The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute Benefit "Camp: Notes on Fashion" in New York City on May 6, 2019. The actor turns 89 on May 23. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

May 23 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Gemini.

They include:

Advertisement

-- Swedish botanist Carl Linnaeus in 1707

-- Social reformer Sarah Margaret Fuller in 1810

-- U.S. Army Gen. Ambrose Burnside, who later was a U.S. senator and for whom sideburns were named, in 1824

-- Musician/actor Scatman Crothers in 1910

-- Clarinetist/bandleader Artie Shaw in 1910

-- Abstract expressionist Franz Kline in 1910

-- Singer Helen O'Connell in 1920

-- Singer Rosemary Clooney in 1928

File Photo by James Bevins/UPI

-- Actor Barbara Barrie in 1931 (age 91)

-- Actor Joan Collins in 1933 (age 89)

-- Tennis Hall of Fame member John Newcombe in 1944 (age 78)

-- Writer Mitch Albom in 1958 (age 64)

-- Comedian Drew Carey in 1958 (age 64)

-- Actor Melissa McBride in 1965 (age 57)

File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

-- Voice actor H. Jon Benjamin in 1966 (age 56)

-- Singer Maxwell, born Gerald Maxwell Rivera, in 1973 (age 49)

Advertisement

-- Singer Jewel Kilcher in 1974 (age 48)

-- Jeopardy! champion/host Ken Jennings in 1974 (age 48)

-- Actor Kelly Monaco in 1976 (age 46)

-- Actor Richard Ayoade in 1977 (age 45)

File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

Read More

'Bob's Burgers Movie': Belcher family deals with a sinkhole in new trailer Norman Reedus says Melissa McBride 'deserves' to take time off

Latest Headlines

Katherine Schwarzenegger gives birth to second baby girl with Chris Pratt
Entertainment News // 13 minutes ago
Katherine Schwarzenegger gives birth to second baby girl with Chris Pratt
May 23 (UPI) -- Katherine Schwarzenegger has given birth to her second daughter with husband Chris Pratt.
Noah Thompson wins 'American Idol' Season 20
TV // 51 minutes ago
Noah Thompson wins 'American Idol' Season 20
May 23 (UPI) -- Noah Thompson has been crowned the winner of "American Idol" Season 20.
TV review: 'Stranger Things' Season 4 impresses with teenage drama
TV // 4 hours ago
TV review: 'Stranger Things' Season 4 impresses with teenage drama
LOS ANGELES, May 23 (UPI) -- "Stranger Things" Season 4 shows dramatic progressions in the storylines and performances, but it's still just as scary and exciting as before.
'Doctor Strange' tops North American box office for 3rd weekend
Movies // 13 hours ago
'Doctor Strange' tops North American box office for 3rd weekend
May 22 (UPI) -- "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness" is the No. 1 movie in North America for a third weekend, earning an additional $31.6 million, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday.
Pete Davidson, Kate McKinnon bid farewell to 'SNL'
TV // 22 hours ago
Pete Davidson, Kate McKinnon bid farewell to 'SNL'
May 22 (UPI) -- Longtime cast members Pete Davidson, Kate McKinnon, Aidy Bryant and Kyle Mooney officially departed "Saturday Night Live" in this weekend's Season 47 finale.
Famous birthdays for May 22: Apolo Anton Ohno, Ginnifer Goodwin
Entertainment News // 1 day ago
Famous birthdays for May 22: Apolo Anton Ohno, Ginnifer Goodwin
May 22 (UPI) -- Speed skater Apolo Anton Ohno turns 40 and actor Ginnifer Goodwin turns 44, among the famous birthdays for May 22.
Former 'View' co-hosts reunite for 25th anniversary Wednesday
TV // 1 day ago
Former 'View' co-hosts reunite for 25th anniversary Wednesday
May 21 (UPI) -- Former "The View" co-hosts Meredith Vieira, Star Jones and Debbie Matenopoulos will help original panelist Joy Behar celebrate the ABC talk show's 25th anniversary on Wednesday.
Jeremy Renner to play reporter who broke OxyContin addiction story
Movies // 1 day ago
Jeremy Renner to play reporter who broke OxyContin addiction story
May 21 (UPI) -- Actor Jeremy Renner has signed on to play Pulitzer Prize-winning investigative journalist David Armstrong in an as-yet-untitled film, producers Expanded Media/LBI Entertainment and 101 Studios announced Saturday.
Val Kilmer 'overwhelmed' by positive response to 'Top Gun' sequel
Movies // 1 day ago
Val Kilmer 'overwhelmed' by positive response to 'Top Gun' sequel
May 21 (UPI) -- Val Kilmer wrote on Instagram that he is happy with the response to "Top Gun: Maverick," the long-awaited sequel to his 1986 classic, "Top Gun."
Bad Bunny's 'Un Verano Sin Ti' tops the U.S. album chart
Music // 1 day ago
Bad Bunny's 'Un Verano Sin Ti' tops the U.S. album chart
May 21 (UPI) -- Rapper Bad Bunny's "Un Verano Sin Ti" is the No. 1 album in the United States this week.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Val Kilmer 'overwhelmed' by positive response to 'Top Gun' sequel
Val Kilmer 'overwhelmed' by positive response to 'Top Gun' sequel
Pete Davidson, Kate McKinnon bid farewell to 'SNL'
Pete Davidson, Kate McKinnon bid farewell to 'SNL'
Noah Thompson wins 'American Idol' Season 20
Noah Thompson wins 'American Idol' Season 20
TV review: 'Stranger Things' Season 4 impresses with teenage drama
TV review: 'Stranger Things' Season 4 impresses with teenage drama
George Carlin's daughter says documentary shows comedian's evolution
George Carlin's daughter says documentary shows comedian's evolution
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement