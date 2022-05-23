Angela Lansbury to be honored at Tony Awards

1/6

Angela Lansbury will receive the Special Tony Award for Lifetime Achievement at the Tony Awards in June. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

May 23 (UPI) -- Angela Lansbury will be honored at the 2022 Tony Awards. The 96-year-old actress will receive the Special Tony Award for Lifetime Achievement at the awards show in June. Advertisement

Lansbury, a five-time Tony Award winner, made her Broadway debut in Hotel Paradiso in 1957. She has since starred in Mame, Dear World, Gypsy, Sweeney Todd, Blithe Spirit and other productions.

In addition, Lansbury is known for the films Gaslight, The Picture of Dorian Gray, The Manchurian Candidate and Beauty and the Beast, and for playing Jessica Fletcher on the CBS series Murder, She Wrote.

"Angela Lansbury's contributions to the stage are insurmountable," Broadway League president Charlotte St. Martin and American Theatre Wing president Heather Hitchens said in a press release.

"From her groundbreaking role in Mame to her iconic performances in Deuce and Sweeney Todd, and most recently in the revival of A Little Night Music, Ms. Lansbury has given us a lifetime of unforgettable performances, and it is a great honor to present her with the 2022 Lifetime Achievement Award," the pair added.

Advertisement Legendary actress and five-time #TonyAwards winner Angela Lansbury will receive the 2022 Special Tony Award for Lifetime Achievement in the Theatre! pic.twitter.com/ftajO2Tf43— The Tony Awards (@TheTonyAwards) May 23, 2022

Ariana DeBose will host the Tony Awards, which will air June 12 at 8 p.m. EDT on CBS. The show will also be available to stream and watch on demand on Paramount+.

A Strange Loop, MJ, Paradise Square, Company, The Lehman Trilogy and Six: The Musical are among this year's nominees.