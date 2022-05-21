Famous birthdays for May 21: Mr. T, Lisa Edelstein

1/2

Mr. T attends the funeral for Nancy Reagan at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library and Museum in Simi Valley, Calif., on March 11, 2016. The actor turns 70 on May 21. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

May 21 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Gemini. They include:

-- German painter Albrecht Durer in 1471

-- King Philip II of Spain, who launched the Spanish Armada, in 1527

-- English poet and satirist Alexander Pope in 1688

-- Paleontologist Mary Anning in 1799

-- French painter Henri Rousseau in 1844

-- French diplomat/Nobel Peace Prize laureate Leon Bourgeois in 1851

-- Architect Marcel Breuer in 1902

-- Composer and barrelhouse piano player Thomas "Fats" Waller in 1904

-- Singer Dennis Day in 1916

-- Actor Raymond Burr in 1917

UPI File Photo

-- Hall of Fame football Coach Ara Parseghian in 1923

-- Actor Peggy Cass in 1924

-- Former baseball manager Bobby Cox in 1941 (age 81)

File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI

-- Singer Ronald Isley in 1941 (age 81)

-- Former U.S. Sen./comedian Al Franken, D-Minn., in 1951 (age 71)

-- Convicted serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer in 1960

-- Actor Mr. T, born Lawrence Tureaud, in 1952 (age 70)

-- Former Attorney General Loretta Lynch in 1959 (age 63)

-- Actor Lisa Edelstein in 1966 (age 56)

File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

-- Rapper The Notorious B.I.G., born Christopher Wallace, in 1972

-- TV personality Noel Fielding in 1973 (age 49)

-- Singer Gotye, born Wouter "Wally" De Backer, in 1980 (age 42)

-- British Olympic diver Tom Daley in 1994 (age 28)

-- Actor Keith L. Williams in 2007 (age 15)