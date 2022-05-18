Trending
Entertainment News
May 18, 2022 / 3:00 AM

Famous birthdays for May 18: George Strait, Ai Weiwei

By UPI Staff
1/2
George Strait appears backstage with the Entertainer of the Year Award he garnered during the 49th annual Academy of Country Music Awards held at the MGM Grand Arena in Las Vegas on April 6, 2014. The singer turns 70 on May 18. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

May 18 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Taurus.

They include:

-- Persian poet Omar Khayyam in 1048

-- Russian Czar Nicholas II in 1868

-- English philosopher/mathematician Bertrand Russell in 1872

-- Film director Frank Capra in 1897

-- Blues singer Big Joe Turner in 1911

-- Singer Perry Como in 1912

File Photo by Ron Bennett/UPI

-- Director/screenwriter Richard Brooks in 1912

-- British ballet star Margot Fonteyn in 1919

-- Pope John Paul II, born Karol Wojtyla, in 1920

-- Actor Robert Morse in 1931

-- Mad magazine cartoonist Don Martin in 1931

-- Baseball Hall of Fame member Brooks Robinson in 1937 (age 85)

File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI

-- Baseball Hall of Fame member Reggie Jackson in 1946 (age 76)

-- British rock keyboardist Rick Wakeman in 1949 (age 73)

-- Country singer George Strait in 1952 (age 70)

-- Actor Chow Yun-Fat in 1955 (age 67)

-- Artist Ai Weiwei in 1957 (age 65)

File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

-- Actor Tina Fey in 1970 (age 52)

-- Singer-songwriter Jack Johnson in 1975 (age 47)

-- Actor Violett Beane in 1996 (age 26)

-- Russian Olympic gold medal figure skater Alina Zagitova 2002 (age 20)

File Photo by Richard Ellis/UPI

