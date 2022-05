1/5

Honorary Doctor of Fine Arts degree recipient Taylor Swift arrives wearing a cap and gown to deliver the commencement speech for the graduates of New York University's class of 2022 on Wednesday. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

May 18 (UPI) -- Taylor Swift donned a cap and gown on Wednesday as she received an honorary degree from New York University and addressed the graduating class of 2022. Swift was given the Honorary Doctor of Fine Arts degree and will speak at the graduation event, which is taking place at Yankee Stadium. Advertisement

The singer wore a black cap with a purple gown and was seen waving and blowing kisses to the crowd as she arrived on the field.

Swift, on Instagram, posted a video of herself getting ready for the event.

"Wearing a cap and gown for the very first time -- see you soon NYU," she captioned the clip.

Swift recently debuted a newly recorded version of 1989 track "This Love" in the teaser trailer for Amazon's The Summer I Turned Pretty, and then later released the track for fans.

The move points to Swift releasing a re-recorded version of 1989 known as 1989 (Taylor's Version) in the near future.

