Circus performers hug on the final day of performances for the Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus show in May 2017. The circus will make a comeback in 2023. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

May 18 (UPI) -- The Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus is set to make a comeback in 2023 with a newly formatted show that will not use animals. Feld Entertainment, the parent company of Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey, announced on Wednesday that The Greatest Show on Earth will return in September 2023 and hold performances in 50 cities across North America. Advertisement

Tickets will go on sale in April 2023 with rehearsals starting in June 2023. The company is currently holding auditions for performers from across the globe.

The revamped show will celebrate talent from around the world and make use of new technologies, audiences participation and a 360-degree environment.

The Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus originally shut down in May 2017 after it had held performances for over 140 years.