May 18, 2022 / 12:22 PM

Neil Diamond musical to open on Broadway in December

By Annie Martin
1/5
Neil Diamond musical to open on Broadway in December
Neil Diamond is the subject of the new Broadway musical "A Beautiful Noise, The Neil Diamond Musical." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

May 18 (UPI) -- A Beautiful Noise, The Neil Diamond Musical is headed to Broadway in the fall.

Producers said in a press release Wednesday that the musical will begin previews Nov. 2 at Broadhurst Theatre in New York and officially open Dec. 4.

The dates coincide with the 50th anniversary of a series of concerts Diamond, 81, gave at Winter Garden Theatre in October 1972.

The show is currently in rehearsals in New York for its upcoming world premiere at Emerson Colonial Theatre in Boston, where it will have a limited six-week engagement from June 21 to July 31.

A Beautiful Noise features songs by Diamond, a celebrated singer-songwriter known for such singles as "Cracklin' Rosie," "I've Been This Way Before," "If You Know What I Mean" and "Yesterday's Songs."

The musical has a book by Anthony McCarten (Bohemian Rhapsody, Darkest Hour), choreography by Steven Hoggett (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child) and is directed by Michael Mayer (Spring Awakening, Hedwig and the Angry Inch).

The show explores how Diamond, "a poor Jewish kid from Brooklyn," became "one of the most universally adored showmen of all time.

Casting for A Beautiful Noise will be announced soon.

