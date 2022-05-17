Trending
Entertainment News
May 17, 2022 / 3:00 AM

Famous birthdays for May 17: Craig Ferguson, Taj Mahal

By UPI Staff
1/2
Craig Ferguson arrives for the premiere of "How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World" at the Regency Village Theatre in the Westwood section of Los Angeles on February 9, 2019. The comedian turns 60 on May 17. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

May 17 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Taurus.

They include:

-- English physician Edward Jenner, developer of the smallpox vaccine, in 1749

-- Schuyler Wheeler, inventor of the electric fan, in 1860

-- Baseball Hall of Fame member James "Cool Papa" Bell in 1903

-- Actor Maureen O'Sullivan in 1911

-- Actor Dennis Hopper in 1936

-- Musician Taj Mahal, born Henry Saint Clair Fredericks, in 1942 (age 80)

File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

-- Actor/director Bill Paxton in 1955

-- Actor/comedian Bob Saget in 1956

-- Boxer Sugar Ray Leonard in 1956 (age 66)

-- Sports broadcaster Jim Nantz in 1959 (age 63)

-- Irish New Age singer Enya, born Eithne Pádraigín Ní Bhraonáin, in 1961 (age 61)

-- Scottish comedian Craig Ferguson in 1962 (age 60)

-- Singer-songwriter Trent Reznor in 1965 (age 57)

-- Actor Hill Harper in 1966 (age 56)

-- Singer Jordan Knight in 1970 (age 52)

-- Actor Sasha Alexander in 1973 (age 49)

File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
-- Singer/TV personality Kandi Burruss in 1976 (age 46)

-- Dancer Derek Hough in 1985 (age 37)

-- Actor Nikki Reed in 1988 (age 34)

-- Actor/model Karrueche Tran in 1988 (age 34)

-- Canadian Olympic gold medal ice dancer Tessa Virtue in 1989 (age 33)

-- Actor Ross Butler in 1990 (age 32)

File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

