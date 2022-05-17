Famous birthdays for May 17: Craig Ferguson, Taj Mahal

May 17 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Taurus.
May 17 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Taurus. They include:
-- English physician Edward Jenner, developer of the smallpox vaccine, in 1749
-- Schuyler Wheeler, inventor of the electric fan, in 1860
-- Baseball Hall of Fame member James "Cool Papa" Bell in 1903
-- Actor Maureen O'Sullivan in 1911
-- Actor Dennis Hopper in 1936
-- Musician Taj Mahal, born Henry Saint Clair Fredericks, in 1942 (age 80)
-- Actor/director Bill Paxton in 1955
-- Actor/comedian Bob Saget in 1956
-- Boxer Sugar Ray Leonard in 1956 (age 66)
-- Sports broadcaster Jim Nantz in 1959 (age 63)
-- Irish New Age singer Enya, born Eithne Pádraigín Ní Bhraonáin, in 1961 (age 61)
-- Scottish comedian Craig Ferguson in 1962 (age 60)
-- Singer-songwriter Trent Reznor in 1965 (age 57)
-- Actor Hill Harper in 1966 (age 56)
-- Singer Jordan Knight in 1970 (age 52)
-- Actor Sasha Alexander in 1973 (age 49)
-- Singer/TV personality Kandi Burruss in 1976 (age 46)
-- Dancer Derek Hough in 1985 (age 37)
-- Actor Nikki Reed in 1988 (age 34)
-- Actor/model Karrueche Tran in 1988 (age 34)
-- Canadian Olympic gold medal ice dancer Tessa Virtue in 1989 (age 33)
-- Actor Ross Butler in 1990 (age 32)