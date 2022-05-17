Trending
Advertisement
Entertainment News
May 17, 2022 / 1:22 PM

'Real Housewives' star Jen Armstrong files for legal separation from husband

By Annie Martin

May 17 (UPI) -- Real Housewives of Orange County star Jen Armstrong is calling it quits on her marriage.

Us Weekly reported Tuesday that Armstrong filed for legal separation from her husband, Ryne Holliday, earlier this month.

Advertisement

Armstrong cited "irreconcilable differences" for the split and is seeking legal and physical custody of her three children with Holliday, 10-year-old twins Vince and Vera and 9-year-old son Robert.

The television personality also requested that court terminate the right to award spousal support for both parties.

Page Six confirmed the news and said Armstrong listed Sept. 8, 2021, as the date of separation.

Armstrong previously told Page Six in February that she and Holliday had quietly separated for a month but were back together.

Real Housewives of Orange County Season 16 showed Armstrong and Holliday's martial struggles.

News of the split follows Armstrong and Holliday's family outing at Disneyland last week.

Advertisement

"What a magical day in Disneyland with the family! thank you @disneyland for the amazing tour and day filled with laughs, smiles, and pure magic!!!! Feeling like a little kid again," Armstrong said on Instagram at the time.

Armstrong joined Real Housewives of Orange County as a guest star in Season 15 and was made a series regular in Season 16. The Bravo reality series also stars Heather Dubrow, Shannon Beador, Gina Kirschenheiter, Emily Simpson and Noella Bergener.

Read More

'Real Housewives of Miami' star Lisa Hochstein headed for divorce Valerie Bertinelli files for divorce from Tom Vitale Machine Gun Kelly voices love for Megan Fox on her 36th birthday What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

Kit Harington, Clara Rugaard to star in Mary Shelley film 'Mary's Monster'
Movies // 40 minutes ago
Kit Harington, Clara Rugaard to star in Mary Shelley film 'Mary's Monster'
May 17 (UPI) -- Kit Harington and Clara Ruggard are set to star in a new film about Frankenstein author Mary Shelly titled "Mary's Monster."
Jesse Palmer to host 'Bachelor in Paradise'
TV // 1 hour ago
Jesse Palmer to host 'Bachelor in Paradise'
May 17 (UPI) -- Jesse Palmer has been selected as the host of "Bachelor in Paradise" Season 8, which will air this fall.
Seventeen share track list for 'Face the Sun' album
Music // 1 hour ago
Seventeen share track list for 'Face the Sun' album
May 17 (UPI) -- K-pop group Seventeen released a track list for its fourth full-length album, "Face the Sun."
'Spiderhead': Chris Hemsworth runs a state-of-the-art prison in trailer
Movies // 2 hours ago
'Spiderhead': Chris Hemsworth runs a state-of-the-art prison in trailer
May 17 (UPI) -- Chris Hemsworth runs a state-of-the-art penitentiary that administers mind-altering drugs to its inmates in Netflix's trailer for "Spiderhead."
'Echo': Disney+ starts production on Marvel series
TV // 2 hours ago
'Echo': Disney+ starts production on Marvel series
May 17 (UPI) -- "Echo," a new series starring Alaqua Cox as the Marvel character Maya Lopez, is in the works at Disney+.
Josh Gad says he doesn't know the lyrics to 'Frozen's' 'Let It Go'
TV // 2 hours ago
Josh Gad says he doesn't know the lyrics to 'Frozen's' 'Let It Go'
May 17 (UPI) -- Josh Gad said he doesn't know the lyrics to "Frozen's" "Let It Go" and recalled how he had to sing the song onstage while appearing on "Good Morning America."
Candace Cameron Bure, Kelly Rizzo honor Bob Saget on his birthday: 'I miss you'
Entertainment News // 3 hours ago
Candace Cameron Bure, Kelly Rizzo honor Bob Saget on his birthday: 'I miss you'
May 17 (UPI) -- Late "Full House" actor Bob Saget received birthday tributes from his wife, Kelly Rizzo, and former co-star Candace Cameron Bure.
Britney Spears, Sam Asghari 'moving forward' after pregnancy loss: 'It's hard but we are not alone'
Entertainment News // 3 hours ago
Britney Spears, Sam Asghari 'moving forward' after pregnancy loss: 'It's hard but we are not alone'
May 17 (UPI) -- Sam Asghari thanked fans for their support following news his fiancée, Britney Spears, experienced a miscarriage.
Tom Blyth to play young Coriolanus Snow in 'Hunger Games' prequel
Movies // 4 hours ago
Tom Blyth to play young Coriolanus Snow in 'Hunger Games' prequel
May 17 (UPI) -- "Billy the Kid" actor Tom Blyth will star in the "Hunger Games" prequel film "The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes."
Machine Gun Kelly voices love for Megan Fox on her 36th birthday
Entertainment News // 4 hours ago
Machine Gun Kelly voices love for Megan Fox on her 36th birthday
May 17 (UPI) -- Machine Gun Kelly dedicated a post to his fiancée and "ethereal light being" Megan Fox on her 36th birthday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

'COVID free' Stephen Colbert returning to 'Late Show' Monday
'COVID free' Stephen Colbert returning to 'Late Show' Monday
Sasha Banks, Naomi walk out on 'Raw,' WWE issues statement
Sasha Banks, Naomi walk out on 'Raw,' WWE issues statement
'Haves and Have Nots' alums Tika Sumpter, Nicholas James marry in Mexico
'Haves and Have Nots' alums Tika Sumpter, Nicholas James marry in Mexico
Valerie Bertinelli files for divorce from Tom Vitale
Valerie Bertinelli files for divorce from Tom Vitale
'Yellowstone' begins production on Season 5
'Yellowstone' begins production on Season 5
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement