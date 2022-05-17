'Real Housewives' star Jen Armstrong files for legal separation from husband

May 17 (UPI) -- Real Housewives of Orange County star Jen Armstrong is calling it quits on her marriage.

Us Weekly reported Tuesday that Armstrong filed for legal separation from her husband, Ryne Holliday, earlier this month.

Armstrong cited "irreconcilable differences" for the split and is seeking legal and physical custody of her three children with Holliday, 10-year-old twins Vince and Vera and 9-year-old son Robert.

The television personality also requested that court terminate the right to award spousal support for both parties.

Page Six confirmed the news and said Armstrong listed Sept. 8, 2021, as the date of separation.

Armstrong previously told Page Six in February that she and Holliday had quietly separated for a month but were back together.

Real Housewives of Orange County Season 16 showed Armstrong and Holliday's martial struggles.

News of the split follows Armstrong and Holliday's family outing at Disneyland last week.

"What a magical day in Disneyland with the family! thank you @disneyland for the amazing tour and day filled with laughs, smiles, and pure magic!!!! Feeling like a little kid again," Armstrong said on Instagram at the time.

Armstrong joined Real Housewives of Orange County as a guest star in Season 15 and was made a series regular in Season 16. The Bravo reality series also stars Heather Dubrow, Shannon Beador, Gina Kirschenheiter, Emily Simpson and Noella Bergener.