Candace Cameron Bure, Kelly Rizzo honor Bob Saget on his birthday: 'I miss you'

1/5

Late "Full House" actor Bob Saget (L) received birthday tributes from his wife, Kelly Rizzo (R), and former co-star Candace Cameron Bure. File Photo by Gregg DeGuire/UPI | License Photo

May 17 (UPI) -- Candace Cameron Bure and Kelly Rizzo are honoring Bob Saget on what would have been his 66th birthday. Bure, who starred with Saget on Full House and Fuller House, and Rizzo, Saget's wife of three years, posted tributes to the late actor on his birthday Tuesday. Advertisement

Bure, 46, shared a photo of Saget on Instagram and said she's celebrating her on-screen dad.

"I miss you," she captioned the post. "Do I still say happy birthday? I don't know how this works, but I'm celebrating you today however badly my heart hurts."

Saget and Bure played father and daughter Danny Tanner and D.J. Tanner on Full House and Fuller House.

Saget died at age 65 in January. The actor's family said the next month that Saget died of accidental head trauma.

Advertisement

Rizzo, who married Saget in October 2018, shared photos from their joint birthday celebration in Mexico in March 2021.

"This last trip was so special. We both celebrated each other so big. You never know when something is going to be 'the last' time. But I'm so grateful that he was showered with all of the love he deserves," Rizzo wrote. "I pray he can see all of the love he's already getting from around the world today."

"Honey, everyone loves you so damn much. Everyone wants you to know how important and special you are on your special day, and we ALL celebrate you," she said. "You are one of a kind and you certainly made my world go 'round. I love you more than anything and miss you every minute."

Saget was previously married to Sherri Kramer and has three daughters, Aubrey, 35, Lara, 32, and Jennifer, 29, with his ex-wife.

Advertisement

Netflix, the streaming home of Fuller House, will honor Saget with the special A Tribute to Bob Saget, which premieres June 10. The special features Saget's Full House co-star John Stamos, Jim Carrey, Chris Rock and other stars.