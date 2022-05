1/2

Sarah Levy arrives for the 26th annual SAG Awards on Jan. 19, 2020, at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

May 16 (UPI) -- Schitt's Creek star Sarah Levy announced Monday on social media that she's pregnant with her first child. Levy, who portrayed Twyla Sands on the comedy series, posted a photo of her baby bump on Instagram. In the picture, the expectant Levy wore a pair of striped shorts and an unbuttoned linen top with a fedora. Advertisement

"We'll take all the salt & vinegar chips and the hottest hot sauce you have, thx!" the 35-year-old actress captioned her Instagram post.

Levy's pregnancy announcement comes about seven months after she tied the knot with her husband, Graham Outerbridge, who is an actor and producer. A few days after the wedding ceremony, Levy posted black-and-white photo booth pictures of the two at their reception.

Levy's older brother and Schitt's Creek co-star, Dan Levy, also shared a photo from the celebration on social media. The picture showed the siblings dancing and singing along to a song.

"My sister got married this weekend," he said in the caption. "This is absolutely not a photo of us screaming the lyrics to 'S Club Party' on the dance floor. Love you, @sarahplevy."

Sarah Levy and Outerbridge have been together since 2018.