Trending
Advertisement
Entertainment News
May 16, 2022 / 5:38 PM

'Rust' will be completed despite cinematographer's death, producer says

By Don Jacobson
'Rust' will be completed despite cinematographer's death, producer says
Halyna Hutchins, director of photography on "Rust," was killed when actor Alec Baldwin fired a prop gun on the set. File Photo by Halyna Hutchins/Instagram

May 16 (UPI) -- Filming on the movie Rust, which was been suspended after star Alec Baldwin accidently shot and killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set, will be completed, its co-producer predicted Monday.

Anjul Nigam told The Hollywood Reporter at the Cannes film marketplace that once a police investigation into the Oct. 21 shooting in New Mexico is completed, production on the low-budget western will resume.

Advertisement

"Rust is obviously a horrific tragedy," Nigam said. "The investigation will hopefully be resolved soon and will unveil what happened. Obviously, there will be people out there who will have negative perspectives, but we're confident about continuing to make quality movies."

He added, "We're confident we'll be able to complete the movie."

Nigram and he and Baldwin have formed a new production company called Persona Entertainment, and already have lined up financing for a psychological thriller called False Awakening, which they are shopping at Cannes.

Baldwin, however, continues to face legal jeopardy over the Rust incident.

The family of Hutchins, who was 42 when she died, filed a wrongful death lawsuit in February against Baldwin, who was the western film's lead actor and producer.

Advertisement

The family said he and others in the film were reckless, ignoring safety protocols and complaints about danger on set to cut costs on production.

Hutchins was killed when Baldwin fired a prop gun that had somehow been loaded with live ammunition.

Last month, New Mexico's occupational safety agency fined the movie's production company nearly $137,000 for willful gun safety failures.

The state bureau found that Rust Movie Productions "knew that firearm safety procedures were not being followed on set and demonstrated plain indifference to employee safety by failing to review work practices and take corrective action."

Read More

Fallen Marine's family defamation suit against Alec Baldwin dismissed New Mexico fines 'Rust' production for cinematographer's shooting death Alec Baldwin, wife Hilaria expecting seventh child

Latest Headlines

Pixar unveils release date, plot for new animated movie 'Elemental'
Movies // 1 hour ago
Pixar unveils release date, plot for new animated movie 'Elemental'
May 16 (UPI) -- Pixar Animation Studios provided the first plot details and announced a release date for its upcoming 27th feature film, "Elemental," on Monday.
'Schitt's Creek' star Sarah Levy pregnant with first child
Entertainment News // 2 hours ago
'Schitt's Creek' star Sarah Levy pregnant with first child
May 16 (UPI) -- "Schitt's Creek" star Sarah Levy announced Monday on social media that she's pregnant with her first child.
BTS member V reflects on self in 'Proof of Inspiration' video
Music // 10 hours ago
BTS member V reflects on self in 'Proof of Inspiration' video
May 16 (UPI) -- K-pop group BTS shared a teaser for its anthology album "Proof" featuring V.
Carrie Underwood to launch 'Denim & Rhinestones' tour in October
Music // 10 hours ago
Carrie Underwood to launch 'Denim & Rhinestones' tour in October
May 16 (UPI) -- Carrie Underwood will perform across the United States on her "Denim & Rhinestones" arena tour featuring Jimmie Allen.
Bryan Cranston, Annette Bening get rich in 'Jerry and Marge Go Large' trailer
Movies // 10 hours ago
Bryan Cranston, Annette Bening get rich in 'Jerry and Marge Go Large' trailer
May 16 (UPI) -- Paramount+ released the official trailer for "Jerry and Marge Go Large" on Monday. The film depicts the true story of Jerry (Bryan Cranston) and Marge Selbee (Annette Bening) who figures out how to win the Mass. lottery.
'Real Housewives of Miami' star Lisa Hochstein headed for divorce
TV // 11 hours ago
'Real Housewives of Miami' star Lisa Hochstein headed for divorce
May 16 (UPI) -- Lenny Hochstein confirmed his split from "Real Housewives of Miami" star Lisa Hochstein following reports he is dating Katharina Mazepa.
'For All Mankind' goes to Mars in Season 3 trailer
TV // 11 hours ago
'For All Mankind' goes to Mars in Season 3 trailer
May 16 (UPI) -- Apple TV+ released the trailer for Season 3 of "For All Mankind" on Monday. The show returns June 10 with astronauts approaching Mars and a new investor (Edi Gathegi) funding a private space mission.
Edie Falco joins Pete Davidson's Peacock series 'Bupkis'
TV // 11 hours ago
Edie Falco joins Pete Davidson's Peacock series 'Bupkis'
May 16 (UPI) -- Edie Falco has joined the cast of Pete Davidson's upcoming half-hour comedy series on Peacock titled "Bupkis."
Netflix Geeked Week to feature 'The Sandman,' 'The Gray Man,' 'Resident Evil'
Entertainment News // 11 hours ago
Netflix Geeked Week to feature 'The Sandman,' 'The Gray Man,' 'Resident Evil'
May 16 (UPI) -- Netflix will share news, trailers and more for "The Sandman," "The Gray Man," "Resident Evil," "The Umbrella Academy" and other projects at its Geeked Week event in June.
'Predator' series goes back to the past in 'Prey' teaser
Movies // 11 hours ago
'Predator' series goes back to the past in 'Prey' teaser
May 16 (UPI) -- The origins of the Predator series are explored in the newly released teaser trailer for Prey.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Reports: Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker marry at courthouse wedding
Reports: Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker marry at courthouse wedding
'COVID free' Stephen Colbert returning to 'Late Show' Monday
'COVID free' Stephen Colbert returning to 'Late Show' Monday
'Yellowstone' begins production on Season 5
'Yellowstone' begins production on Season 5
'Haves and Have Nots' alums Tika Sumpter, Nicholas James marry in Mexico
'Haves and Have Nots' alums Tika Sumpter, Nicholas James marry in Mexico
Celebrity couples attend Billboard Music Awards
Celebrity couples attend Billboard Music Awards
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement