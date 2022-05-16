'Rust' will be completed despite cinematographer's death, producer says

Halyna Hutchins, director of photography on "Rust," was killed when actor Alec Baldwin fired a prop gun on the set. File Photo by Halyna Hutchins/Instagram

May 16 (UPI) -- Filming on the movie Rust, which was been suspended after star Alec Baldwin accidently shot and killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set, will be completed, its co-producer predicted Monday. Anjul Nigam told The Hollywood Reporter at the Cannes film marketplace that once a police investigation into the Oct. 21 shooting in New Mexico is completed, production on the low-budget western will resume. Advertisement

"Rust is obviously a horrific tragedy," Nigam said. "The investigation will hopefully be resolved soon and will unveil what happened. Obviously, there will be people out there who will have negative perspectives, but we're confident about continuing to make quality movies."

He added, "We're confident we'll be able to complete the movie."

Nigram and he and Baldwin have formed a new production company called Persona Entertainment, and already have lined up financing for a psychological thriller called False Awakening, which they are shopping at Cannes.

Baldwin, however, continues to face legal jeopardy over the Rust incident.

The family of Hutchins, who was 42 when she died, filed a wrongful death lawsuit in February against Baldwin, who was the western film's lead actor and producer.

Advertisement

The family said he and others in the film were reckless, ignoring safety protocols and complaints about danger on set to cut costs on production.

Hutchins was killed when Baldwin fired a prop gun that had somehow been loaded with live ammunition.

Last month, New Mexico's occupational safety agency fined the movie's production company nearly $137,000 for willful gun safety failures.

The state bureau found that Rust Movie Productions "knew that firearm safety procedures were not being followed on set and demonstrated plain indifference to employee safety by failing to review work practices and take corrective action."