May 16, 2022 / 12:46 PM

Netflix Geeked Week to feature 'The Sandman,' 'The Gray Man,' 'Resident Evil'

By Annie Martin
Gwendoline Christie plays Lucifer in the upcoming Netflix series "The Sandman." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

May 16 (UPI) -- Netflix will tease several highly-anticipated projects at its second annual Geeked Week event in June.

The streaming service said in a press release Monday that it will share news, trailers and more at the five-day virtual fan event celebrating upcoming Netflix series, films and games.

This year's event will feature The Sandman, The Umbrella Academy, Manifest, The Gray Man, Alice in Borderland, Day Shift, Resident Evil, The Sea Beast and exclusive Netflix games.

Geeked Week will take place June 6-10. Each day will feature cast reveals, celebrity appearances, trailer premieres, sneak peeks and announcements for over 60 projects.

Day 1 (June 6) will focus on TV series, while Day 2 (June 7) will center on film. Day 3 (June 8) will explore animation, while Day 4 (June 9) is dedicated to the series Stranger Things. Day 5 (June 10) will focus on Netflix games.

Hosts will include Jacob Bertrand, jstoobs, Jaeden Martell, Reece Feldman aka guywithamoviecamera, Ella Purnell, Tiffany Smith, Felicia Day, B Dave Walters, Geoff Keighley and Mari Takahashi.

Netflix released a trailer for Geeked Week narrated by Stranger Things actor David Harbour. The preview includes a glimpse of Gwendoline Christie as Lucifer in The Sandman.

