Lisa Marie Presley says her late son Ben would have loved the movie musical 'Elvis'

May 15 (UPI) -- Lisa Marie Presley wrote on Instagram that her son Ben, who died of suicide in 2020 at the age of 27, would have loved Elvis, the upcoming movie musical about his grandfather, rock and roll legend Elvis Presley. "I haven't posted in quite some time because there really isn't much to say, as I am and will forever be mourning the loss of my son," Lisa Marie posted Saturday. Advertisement

"Navigating through this hideous grief that absolutely destroyed and shattered my heart and my soul into almost nothing has swallowed me whole. Not much else aside from my other 3 children gets my time and attention anymore. However, that being said, I do want to take a moment to let you know that I have seen Baz Luhrmann's movie "Elvis" twice now, and let me tell you that it is nothing short of spectacular. Absolutely exquisite.

"Austin Butler channeled and embodied my father's heart and soul beautifully," she added. "In my humble opinion, his performance is unprecedented and FINALLY done accurately and respectfully. (If he doesn't get an Oscar for this, I will eat my own foot, haha.) You can feel and witness Baz's pure love, care, and respect for my father throughout this beautiful film, and it is finally something that myself and my children and their children can be proud of forever. What moved me to tears as well was watching Riley and Harper, and Finley afterwards, all 3 visibly overwhelmed in the best way possible way, and so filled with pride about their grandfather and his legacy in a way that I have not previously experienced. It breaks my heart that my son isn't here to see it. He would have absolutely loved it as well. I can't tell you enough how much I love this film and I hope you love it too."

The movie is set for release in theaters on June 24.

Lisa Marie, 54, is the only child of Elvis and Priscilla Presley. Elvis died of cardiac arrest in 1977 after years of substance abuse. He was 42.

