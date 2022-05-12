Trending
Advertisement
Entertainment News
May 12, 2022 / 10:07 PM

Electronic Arts' 'Dead Space' remake gets official release date

By Connor Grott

May 12 (UPI) -- Electronic Arts' highly anticipated Dead Space remake officially has a release date.

During a developer live stream Thursday, the team at EA's Motive Studio announced the remake to 2008's popular sci-fi survival horror video game will launch Jan. 27.

Advertisement

In addition to the official release date, the developer unveiled tons of new concept art for fans to comb through. The stream also dove into the technical process of rebuilding a Dead Space level from the original title.

The stream showed off lots of before and after shots of items, along with the visual updates made to protagonist Isaac Clarke's iconic space suit. Near the end of the video, the Motive Studio team put together a short in-game demo that contained visual pillars and concepts that were previously highlighted.

Thursday's live stream was the third presentation on the development of the Dead Space remake. Earlier this year, EA Motive held a similar event that was focused on the game's audio. Before that, players were treated to the first look at the remake.

Advertisement

The first Dead Space title from 2008 stars Clarke, an engineer aboard the spaceship Ishimura who must fight alien-like monsters called Necromorphs.

The game's original developer, Visceral Games, was dissolved in 2017, with co-creator Glen Schofield now working on a similar title set in the PUBG: Battlegrounds universe titled The Callisto Protocol.

The full reveal of the Dead Space remake will arrive around Halloween, according to EA Motive. When it releases next year, it will be available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S and PC.

Read More

Xbox's Bethesda delays 'Starfield' and 'Redfall' to 2023 'Resident Evil' teaser trailer: Jade Wesker arrives at New Raccoon City 'The Day Before' video game delayed to 2023 after switch to Unreal Engine 5

Latest Headlines

'The Orville' Season 3 trailer quotes 'Star Wars'
TV // 7 hours ago
'The Orville' Season 3 trailer quotes 'Star Wars'
May 12 (UPI) -- Hulu released the trailer for "The Orville: New Horizons" on Thursday. The third season of the sci-fi show features Captain Ed Mercer (Seth MacFarlane) quoting "Star Wars" to his crew.
'Spinal Tap' reuniting for sequel with cast, Rob Reiner
Movies // 7 hours ago
'Spinal Tap' reuniting for sequel with cast, Rob Reiner
May 12 (UPI) -- Castle Rock Entertainment announced plans for a sequel to 1984's "This Is Spinal Tap." Rob Reiner and cast members Christopher Guest, Michael McKean and Harry Shearer are attached. They are selling the project at Cannes.
Treasure take the stage in 'Darari (Remix)' performance video
Music // 8 hours ago
Treasure take the stage in 'Darari (Remix)' performance video
May 12 (UPI) -- K-pop group Treasure released a performance video for "Darari (Remix)," a new version of their song from "The Second Step: Chapter One."
'First Kill' trailer: Teen vampire falls for monster hunter in Netflix series
TV // 9 hours ago
'First Kill' trailer: Teen vampire falls for monster hunter in Netflix series
May 12 (UPI) -- "First Kill," a teen LGBTQ+ supernatural romance series starring Sarah Catherine Hook and Imani Lewis, is coming to Netflix in June.
Lana Condor is a ghost in photos for Netflix series
TV // 9 hours ago
Lana Condor is a ghost in photos for Netflix series
May 12 (UPI) -- "To All the Boys" actress Lana Condor stars in the new Netflix comedy series "Boo, Bitch."
Ashley Judd shares 'grief and trauma' after mom Naomi's suicide
Entertainment News // 10 hours ago
Ashley Judd shares 'grief and trauma' after mom Naomi's suicide
May 12 (UPI) -- Ashley Judd discussed the death of her mom, singer Naomi Judd, in an emotional interview on "Good Morning America."
Hulu to stream Bonnaroo, Lollapalooza, Austin City Limits through 2023
Music // 10 hours ago
Hulu to stream Bonnaroo, Lollapalooza, Austin City Limits through 2023
May 12 (UPI) -- Hulu has become the official streaming location for music festivals Bonnaroo, Lollapalooza and Austin City Limits in 2022 and 2023.
'Trevor: The Musical' heading to Disney+ on June 24
Entertainment News // 10 hours ago
'Trevor: The Musical' heading to Disney+ on June 24
May 12 (UPI) -- Disney+ has announced that its filmed version of "Trevor: The Musical," based on the off-Broadway production of the same name, is coming to the streaming service on June 24.
'Bridgerton': Hannah Dodd to play Francesca in Season 3
TV // 10 hours ago
'Bridgerton': Hannah Dodd to play Francesca in Season 3
May 12 (UPI) -- Hannah Dodd will replace Ruby Stokes as Francesca Bridgerton on the Netflix series "Bridgerton."
'Resident Evil' teaser trailer: Jade Wesker arrives at New Raccoon City
TV // 11 hours ago
'Resident Evil' teaser trailer: Jade Wesker arrives at New Raccoon City
May 12 (UPI) -- "Resident Evil," a live-action horror series based on the Capcom video game franchise, is coming to Netflix in July.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Ashley Judd shares 'grief and trauma' after mom Naomi's suicide
Ashley Judd shares 'grief and trauma' after mom Naomi's suicide
Charlize Theron releases photos of her Marvel character Clea
Charlize Theron releases photos of her Marvel character Clea
Movie review: 'Downton Abbey: A New Era' rushes through endearing reunion
Movie review: 'Downton Abbey: A New Era' rushes through endearing reunion
Movie review: 'Top Gun: Maverick' takes breath away with thrills, emotion
Movie review: 'Top Gun: Maverick' takes breath away with thrills, emotion
What to binge: 5 shows to watch after 'Grace & Frankie'
What to binge: 5 shows to watch after 'Grace & Frankie'
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement