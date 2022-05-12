Trending
Entertainment News
May 12, 2022 / 11:44 AM

Xbox's Bethesda delays 'Starfield' and 'Redfall' to 2023

By Wade Sheridan

May 12 (UPI) -- Xbox's Bethesda Softworks has delayed both Starfield and Redfall to the first half of 2023, the company announced on Thursday.

Starfield, from developer Bethesda Game Studios, is the next game from the creators of The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim and Fallout 4.

The sci-fi title is set in space and will have players create their own characters as they embark on an epic journey amongst the stars.

Redfall, from developer Arkane Austin, is a cooperative, open-world first-person shooter where players will team up with others in order to take down vampires.

Both games were slated to hit Xbox consoles and Xbox's Game Pass in 2022.

"The teams at Arkane Austin (Redfall) and Bethesda Game Studios (Starfield) have incredible ambitions for their games, and we want to ensure that you receive the best, most polished versions of them," Bethesda said on Twitter.

"We want to thank everyone for their excitement for Redfall and Starfield. That energy is a huge part of what inspires all of us every day and drives our own excitement for what we are creating. We can't wait to share our first deep dive into the gameplay for both Redfall and Starfield soon. Thank you for your support," the company continued.

Microsoft previously announced that it will be holding an Xbox and Bethesda video game showcase that will be livestreamed on June 12 at 1 p.m. EDT.

Microsoft sets Xbox and Bethesda video game showcase for June 'Gotham Knights' video game won't have PS4, Xbox One versions What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

