May 12, 2022 / 12:31 PM

'Trevor: The Musical' heading to Disney+ on June 24

By Wade Sheridan
"Trevor: The Musical," based on the off-Broadway production, is coming to Disney+ in June. Image courtesy of Disney

May 12 (UPI) -- Disney+ has announced that its filmed version of Trevor: The Musical, based on the off-Broadway production of the same name, is coming to the streaming service on June 24.

Trevor: The Musical follows a 13-year-old who is on a journey of self-discovery. Trevor then summons the courage to forge his own path following an embarrassing incident at school.

The stage production is based on 1995 Academy Award-winning short film Trevor, which then inspired The Trevor Project.

The Trevor Project is the world's largest suicide prevention and mental health organization for LGBTQ youth.

Newcomer William Hagelberger, 13, is set to portray Trevor in the filmed version following an extensive auditioning process.

Mark Aguirre, Aaron Alcaraz, Ava Briglia, Sammy Dell, Tyler Joseph Gay, Ellie Kim, Colin Konstanty, Brigg Liberman, Diego Lucano, Alyssa Emily Marvin, Isabel Medina, Echo Deva Picone, Dan Rosales, Aryan Simhadri, Yasmeen Sulieman, Sally Wilfert, Aeriel Williams and Jarrod Zimmerman also star.

Trevor: The Musical features a book and lyrics by Don Collins and music by Julianne Wick Davis. Marc Bruni serves as director and the choreography is by Josh Prince.

