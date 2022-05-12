Trending
May 12, 2022 / 11:31 AM

Kyle Richards 'speaking again' with sisters Kathy Hilton, Kim Richards

By Annie Martin
Kyle Richards gave an update on her relationship with her sisters Kathy Hilton and Kim Richards. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

May 12 (UPI) -- Kyle Richards says she's back on speaking terms with her sisters Kathy Hilton and Kim Richards.

The 53-year-old television personality gave an update on her relationship with Hilton, 63, and Kim Richards, 57, during Wednesday's episode of Watch What Happens Live.

Richards has had an up and down relationship with her sisters throughout the years. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 12 trailer released in April teased a new feud between Richards and Hilton.

On WWHL, Richards reacted to her RHOBH co-star Garcelle Beauvais saying she is now closer with Hilton than Richards is.

"No, that's not true. We are blood, we are sisters," Richards said of herself and Hilton.

"That was really hurtful, actually," she added of Beauvais' comments. "But she did apologize."

Richards said the death of family friend Lorene Shea on May 1 helped bring her and her sisters back together.

"Oddly enough, this whole situation of losing my best friend Lorene has brought... you know, my sisters and I are speaking again, because they've also known Lorene since she was seven," she said.

Richards said she was having "a little bit of a rough patch" with Hilton after Season 12 and has "good and rough patches here and there" with Kim Richards.

"We're in a good situation right now," she concluded.

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is in its 12th season on Bravo. The series also stars Erika Jayne, Dorit Kemsley, Crystal Kung Minkoff, Sutton Stracke and Diana Jenkins.

