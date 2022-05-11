Famous birthdays for May 11: Lana Condor, Jonathan Jackson

May 11 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Taurus.
-- Ottmar Mergenthaler, inventor of the Linotype typesetting machine, in 1854
-- Songwriter Irving Berlin in 1888
-- Actor Margaret Rutherford in 1892
-- Dancer/choreographer Martha Graham in 1894
-- Spanish surrealist painter Salvador Dali in 1904
-- Aviation pioneer Jacqueline Cochran in 1906
-- Actor Winstead Sheffield "Doodles" Weaver in 1911
-- Nobel laureate physicist Richard Feynman in 1918
-- Actor Bernard Fox in 1927
-- Satirist Mort Sahl in 1927
-- Louis Farrakhan, Nation of Islam leader, in 1933 (age 89)
-- Actor Doug McClure in 1935
-- Singer/songwriter Eric Burdon in 1941 (age 81)
-- Artificial heart developer Dr. Robert Jarvik in 1946 (age 76)
-- Writer Mike Lupica in 1952 (age 70)
-- Actor Natasha Richardson in 1963
-- Actor Tim Blake Nelson in 1964 (age 58)
-- Actor Jeffrey Donovan in 1968 (age 54)
-- Actor Cory Monteith in 1982
-- Actor Jonathan Jackson in 1982 (age 40)
-- Model Blac Chyna, born Angela Renee White, in 1988 (age 34)
-- NFL quarterback Cam Newton in 1989 (age 33)
-- Actor Lana Condor in 1997 (age 25)
-- Actor Madison Lintz in 1999 (age 23)
-- Actor Sabrina Carpenter in 1999 (age 23)