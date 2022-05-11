Elton John, Katy Perry, Sam Smith join iHeartMedia's 'Can't Cancel Pride'

1/5

Elton John will take part in and be honored at P&G and iHeartMedia's "Can't Cancel Pride 2022: Proud AND Together" event in June. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

May 11 (UPI) -- iHeartMedia has announced a lineup for Can't Cancel Pride 2022: Proud AND Together. iHeartMedia and Procter & Gamble (P&G) will host the event, which raises funds for the LGBTQ+ community and celebrates visibility and inclusivity for all. Advertisement

Can't Cancel Pride will feature performances and appearances by Elton John, Katy Perry, Sam Smith, Lizzo, Anitta, Dove Cameron, Betty Who, Kim Petras and other stars.

Dance Moms alum and YouTube personality JoJo Siwa will host the fundraiser June 14 at iHeartRadio Theater in Los Angeles.

Can't Cancel Pride will focus on the challenges and celebrations of being "Proud AND Together," while showcasing the activism and the issues that continue to impact the LGBTQ+ community in 2022.

John will receive the first-ever Impact Award for his humanitarian work through the Elton John AIDS Foundation.

"This year is a big moment as we emerge from lockdown to celebrate diversity and inclusion while continuing to champion the LGBTQ organizations that create a more equal and welcoming world for all," iHeartMedia chief marketing officer Gayle Troberman said.

Funds raised will benefit GLAAD, SAGE, The Trevor Project, National Black Justice Coalition, CenterLink and OutRight Action International.

Can't Cancel Pride will stream June 14 at 8 p.m. EDT on iHeartRadio's TikTok, YouTube and Facebook pages, as well as on PrideRadio.com and Revry. The broadcast will be available on demand until June 30 on iHeartRadio's YouTube, Facebook and Revry.