Trending
Advertisement
Entertainment News
May 10, 2022 / 11:40 PM

'Gotham Knights' video game won't have PS4, Xbox One versions

By Connor Grott

May 10 (UPI) -- Warner Bros. Interactive's upcoming superhero video game Gotham Knights will no longer be released on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

Alongside a 13-minute gameplay demo, WB Games Montreal revealed Tuesday that its open-world game won't have PS4 and Xbox One versions. The studio said it was moving away from those last-gen consoles to "provide players with the best possible gameplay experience."

Advertisement

When the game was first revealed in August 2020, it was set to include PS4 and Xbox One versions, but now players will need a PC, PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series S/X to explore Gotham City.

Gotham Knights comes from Batman: Arkham Origins developer WB Montreal. The game will allow players to control Red Hood, Nightwing, Robin and Batgirl in a version of Gotham City where Batman has apparently been killed.

It will be set in a separate universe from the previous Batman: Arkham series and features a combat system specifically designed for co-op play.

After a delay, Gotham Knights is set to arrive October 25 on next-gen consoles and PC -- via Steam and Epic Games Store only.

Advertisement

Read More

FIFA, EA Sports to end longtime video game partnership 'The Day Before' video game delayed to 2023 after switch to Unreal Engine 5 Microsoft sets Xbox and Bethesda video game showcase for June

Latest Headlines

FIFA, EA Sports to end longtime video game partnership
Entertainment News // 1 hour ago
FIFA, EA Sports to end longtime video game partnership
May 10 (UPI) -- Electronic Arts will stop producing its widely popular FIFA soccer game under its current name after the video game giant and the global governing body of the sport failed to agree on a new licensing deal.
NBC orders more 'Law & Order' for 2022-23
TV // 1 hour ago
NBC orders more 'Law & Order' for 2022-23
May 10 (UPI) -- NBC said Tuesday it has renewed "Law & Order" for a 22nd season and "Law & Order: Organized Crime" for a third season.
Syfy reverses 'Surreal Estate' cancellation; new episodes to air in 2023
TV // 2 hours ago
Syfy reverses 'Surreal Estate' cancellation; new episodes to air in 2023
May 10 (UPI) -- Syfy announced Tuesday it has ordered a second season of its supernatural drama, "Surreal Estate," after initially canceling it.
Devon Sawa returns to 'Chucky' Season 2 in new role
TV // 9 hours ago
Devon Sawa returns to 'Chucky' Season 2 in new role
May 10 (UPI) -- USA Network and Syfy announced Tuesday that Devon Sawa will return for Season 2 of "Chucky," but he will play a new character.
What to binge: 5 Mindy Kaling shows
TV // 10 hours ago
What to binge: 5 Mindy Kaling shows
May 10 (UPI) -- Television and film star Mindy Kaling has starred in several hits and has also co-created, written and executive produced many great shows and movies. Here are 5 Kaling shows to check out.
'Sins of the Amish' docu-series explores rape in Amish communities
TV // 10 hours ago
'Sins of the Amish' docu-series explores rape in Amish communities
May 10 (UPI) -- Peacock released the trailer for "Sins of the Amish" on Tuesday. The two-part docuseries follows survivors in the Amish and Mennonite communities seeking justice for sexual abuses.
BTS to include multiple demos on CD3 of 'Proof' album
Music // 10 hours ago
BTS to include multiple demos on CD3 of 'Proof' album
May 10 (UPI) -- K-pop group BTS shared a track list for Disc 3 of its anthology album "Proof."
'Ghosts': CBS series to keep streaming on Paramount+
TV // 11 hours ago
'Ghosts': CBS series to keep streaming on Paramount+
May 10 (UPI) -- Popular CBS comedy "Ghosts" will continue to stream on Paramount+ for Season 2 and beyond.
Dua Lipa teases third album: 'I've definitely grown up'
Music // 11 hours ago
Dua Lipa teases third album: 'I've definitely grown up'
May 10 (UPI) -- Dua Lipa gave an update on her forthcoming third studio album in the June/July issue of Vogue.
'Hustle' trailer shows Adam Sandler recruit promising basketball player
Movies // 11 hours ago
'Hustle' trailer shows Adam Sandler recruit promising basketball player
May 10 (UPI) -- "Hustle," a new sports drama film starring Adam Sandler and Juancho Hernangómez, is coming to Netflix in June.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Andrew McCarthy: 'Brat' memoir is an 'honest reckoning' of teen idol years
Andrew McCarthy: 'Brat' memoir is an 'honest reckoning' of teen idol years
'Bold and the Beautiful' star Katherine Kelly Lang hospitalized after injury
'Bold and the Beautiful' star Katherine Kelly Lang hospitalized after injury
Kelly Ripa absent from 'Live' after testing positive for COVID-19
Kelly Ripa absent from 'Live' after testing positive for COVID-19
Jesse Williams teases 'Japril' return on 'Grey's Anatomy'
Jesse Williams teases 'Japril' return on 'Grey's Anatomy'
BTS share track list for CD2 of 'Proof' album
BTS share track list for CD2 of 'Proof' album
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement