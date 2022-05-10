Laverne Cox to receive Advocate of the Year at Webby Awards

1/5

Laverne Cox will be honored for her LGBTQ+ advocacy work at the Webby Awards in May. File Photo by Gabriele Holtermann/UPI | License Photo

May 10 (UPI) -- Laverne Cox will be honored at the 2022 Webby Awards this month. The International Academy of Digital Arts & Sciences (IADAS) said Tuesday that Cox, 49, will receive the Advocate of the Year award for her LGBTQ+ advocacy work. Advertisement

Advocate of the Year is given to a person who uses their online platform to amplify their commitment to social justice advocacy and embodies a drive to energize diverse communities and create lasting social change.

The IADAS celebrated Cox's achievements in acting, including her role on the popular Netflix series Orange is the New Black, and her distinction as the first Black transgender person to create and star on her own TV show, TRANSform Me.

In addition, Cox has worked with organizations like the ACLU to tell the history of and struggle for trans rights.

"Laverne Cox understands the true power of showing up by example," Webby Awards president Claire Graves told Variety. "She is a clear, consistent and powerful voice advocating in defense of Black trans lives, and we are so proud to recognize her as the 2022 Webby Advocate of the Year."

Advertisement The 26th Annual Webby Awards is honored to recognize @Lavernecox with the second annual Webby Advocate of the Year Award, selected by a committee chaired by the @NAACP and our International Academy of Digital Arts & Sciences! Learn more about the award: https://t.co/bnXEDTwmOi pic.twitter.com/C951weqUFy— The Webby Awards (@TheWebbyAwards) May 10, 2022

The Webby Awards honor excellence on the Internet.

This year's show will be hosted by comedian Roy Wood Jr. and take place May 16 in New York.