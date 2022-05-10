Kelly Ripa absent from 'Live' after testing positive for COVID-19

"Unfortunately i tested positive for covid-19 this weekend, but thankfully i am fully vaccinated and boosted, and today's show was already pre taped last week," Ripa said of Monday's episode.
"I am taking all necessary precautions and looking forward to returning to normal life as soon as the standard quarantine time is over," she added. "On a lighter note, i did receive the peace and quiet i requested for Mother's Day."
Kelly Ripa tested positive for COVID-19 and was temporarily replaced by Ali Wentworth on "Live with Kelly and Ryan." Photo by kellyripa/Instagram Stories
Ripa has three children, daughter Lola, 20, and sons Michael, 24, and Joaquin, 19, with her husband, actor Mark Consuelos.