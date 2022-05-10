Watch Live
President Joe Biden details strategy to control rising inflation and bring down gas prices
Trending
Advertisement
Entertainment News
May 10, 2022 / 11:01 AM

Kelly Ripa absent from 'Live' after testing positive for COVID-19

By Annie Martin
1/5
Kelly Ripa absent from 'Live' after testing positive for COVID-19
Kelly Ripa tested positive for COVID-19 and was temporarily replaced by Ali Wentworth on "Live with Kelly and Ryan." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

May 10 (UPI) -- Live with Kelly and Ryan host Kelly Ripa will be absent from the show as she recovers from COVID-19.

The 51-year-old television personality said Monday on Instagram Stories that she tested positive for COVID-19 and is quarantining at home.

Advertisement

"Unfortunately i tested positive for covid-19 this weekend, but thankfully i am fully vaccinated and boosted, and today's show was already pre taped last week," Ripa said of Monday's episode.

"I am taking all necessary precautions and looking forward to returning to normal life as soon as the standard quarantine time is over," she added. "On a lighter note, i did receive the peace and quiet i requested for Mother's Day."

Kelly Ripa tested positive for COVID-19 and was temporarily replaced by Ali Wentworth on "Live with Kelly and Ryan." Photo by kellyripa/Instagram Stories
Advertisement

Ripa has three children, daughter Lola, 20, and sons Michael, 24, and Joaquin, 19, with her husband, actor Mark Consuelos.

Ripa's kids appeared with her on a Mother's Day-themed episode of Live that aired Friday.

Advertisement

Actress and comedian Ali Wentworth filled in for Ripa on Tuesday's episode of Live.

Ripa has hosted Live since 2001. Ryan Seacrest joined the show as Ripa's permanent co-host in 2018.

The Late Show host Stephen Colbert also recently tested positive for COVID-19. Production on new episodes has been suspended as Colbert recovers from ongoing symptoms.

Read More

Stephen Colbert's 'Late Show' halts new episodes as host recovers from COVID-19 Jesse Williams teases 'Japril' return on 'Grey's Anatomy' Rosario Dawson begins production on Disney+ series 'Ahsoka' What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

Red Hot Chili Peppers, Pink, Lil Nas X to headline Austin City Limits
Music // 7 minutes ago
Red Hot Chili Peppers, Pink, Lil Nas X to headline Austin City Limits
May 10 (UPI) -- Red Hot Chili Peppers, Pink, The Chicks, SZA, Kacey Musgraves, Lil Nas X and other artists will perform at Austin City Limits music festival in October.
'Shining Vale': Starz renews Courteney Cox series for Season 2
TV // 57 minutes ago
'Shining Vale': Starz renews Courteney Cox series for Season 2
May 10 (UPI) -- "Shining Vale," a horror-comedy series starring Courteney Cox, Greg Kinnear and Mira Sorvino, will return for a second season.
Jesse Williams teases 'Japril' return on 'Grey's Anatomy'
TV // 1 hour ago
Jesse Williams teases 'Japril' return on 'Grey's Anatomy'
May 10 (UPI) -- Jesse Williams discussed his and Sarah Chalke's upcoming appearance in the "Grey's Anatomy" Season 18 finale.
TXT turns dark with new breakup-themed songs
Music // 1 hour ago
TXT turns dark with new breakup-themed songs
May 10 (UPI) -- TXT dropped its fourth EP, minisode 2: "Thursday's Child."
Laverne Cox to receive Advocate of the Year at Webby Awards
Entertainment News // 2 hours ago
Laverne Cox to receive Advocate of the Year at Webby Awards
May 10 (UPI) -- "Orange is the New Black" actress Laverne Cox will be honored for her LGBTQ+ advocacy work at the Webby Awards in May.
Rosario Dawson begins production on Disney+ series 'Ahsoka'
TV // 2 hours ago
Rosario Dawson begins production on Disney+ series 'Ahsoka'
May 10 (UPI) -- Rosario Dawson started filming the "Star Wars" series "Ahsoka" on her 43rd birthday.
Jack Harlow on success: 'No one can say this was gifted to me'
TV // 3 hours ago
Jack Harlow on success: 'No one can say this was gifted to me'
May 10 (UPI) -- Jack Harlow discussed becoming famous and performed his song "First Class" while appearing on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon."
'Westworld' Season 4 set for June, teaser hints at the future
TV // 4 hours ago
'Westworld' Season 4 set for June, teaser hints at the future
May 10 (UPI) -- "Westworld" Season 4 will premiere on June 26, HBO announced in a teaser trailer.
Andrew McCarthy: 'Brat' memoir is an 'honest reckoning' of teen idol years
Entertainment News // 7 hours ago
Andrew McCarthy: 'Brat' memoir is an 'honest reckoning' of teen idol years
NEW YORK, May 10 (UPI) -- Andrew McCarthy says it took years of reflection and sharpening his skills as a writer to become comfortable enough to pen his memoir, "Brat: An 80s Story."
Hannah Einbinder: 'Hacks' character is 'in her own little hell'
TV // 8 hours ago
Hannah Einbinder: 'Hacks' character is 'in her own little hell'
LOS ANGELES, May 10 (UPI) -- Hannah Einbinder discusses Season 2 of "Hacks," in which she says her character's position as a famous comedian's writer becomes even more fraught.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

'Bold and the Beautiful' star Katherine Kelly Lang hospitalized after injury
'Bold and the Beautiful' star Katherine Kelly Lang hospitalized after injury
Ronda Rousey becomes WWE SmackDown Women's Champion
Ronda Rousey becomes WWE SmackDown Women's Champion
BTS share track list for CD2 of 'Proof' album
BTS share track list for CD2 of 'Proof' album
'Avatar: The Way of Water' teaser trailer introduces Jake, Neytiri's family
'Avatar: The Way of Water' teaser trailer introduces Jake, Neytiri's family
Andrew McCarthy: 'Brat' memoir is an 'honest reckoning' of teen idol years
Andrew McCarthy: 'Brat' memoir is an 'honest reckoning' of teen idol years
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement