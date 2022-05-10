Kelly Ripa absent from 'Live' after testing positive for COVID-19

1/5

Kelly Ripa tested positive for COVID-19 and was temporarily replaced by Ali Wentworth on "Live with Kelly and Ryan." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

May 10 (UPI) -- Live with Kelly and Ryan host Kelly Ripa will be absent from the show as she recovers from COVID-19. The 51-year-old television personality said Monday on Instagram Stories that she tested positive for COVID-19 and is quarantining at home. Advertisement

"Unfortunately i tested positive for covid-19 this weekend, but thankfully i am fully vaccinated and boosted, and today's show was already pre taped last week," Ripa said of Monday's episode.

"I am taking all necessary precautions and looking forward to returning to normal life as soon as the standard quarantine time is over," she added. "On a lighter note, i did receive the peace and quiet i requested for Mother's Day."

Advertisement

Ripa has three children, daughter Lola, 20, and sons Michael, 24, and Joaquin, 19, with her husband, actor Mark Consuelos.

Ripa's kids appeared with her on a Mother's Day-themed episode of Live that aired Friday.

Advertisement

Actress and comedian Ali Wentworth filled in for Ripa on Tuesday's episode of Live.

Happy Monday! @AliEWentworth is filling in for Kelly today as we head to our Virtual Road Trip in #NewOrleans! pic.twitter.com/Jfp4H3zzx9— LIVEKellyRyan (@LiveKellyRyan) May 10, 2022

Ripa has hosted Live since 2001. Ryan Seacrest joined the show as Ripa's permanent co-host in 2018.

The Late Show host Stephen Colbert also recently tested positive for COVID-19. Production on new episodes has been suspended as Colbert recovers from ongoing symptoms.