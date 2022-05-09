Tony Awards: 'A Strange Loop,' 'MJ,' 'Paradise Square' top 2022 nominees

May 9 (UPI) -- The American Theatre Wing has announced its nominations for the 2022 Tony Awards.
The 75th annual awards show will take place June 12 at Radio City Music Hall in New York.
The Tony Awards are presented by the American Theatre Wing and The Broadway League and celebrate excellence in Broadway theater.
A Strange Loop, a musical with music, lyrics and a book by Michael R. Jackson, topped this year's nominees with 11 nominations, including Best Musical, Best Direction and Best Lead Actor for Jaquel Spivey.
MJ, a musical about late singer Michael Jackson, and Paradise Square, a musical about a community of free Black Americans and Irish immigrants in 1860s New York, followed with 10 nominations.
Other nominees include Company with nine nominations, The Lehman Trilogy and Six: The Musical with eight nominations each, and For Colored Girls Who Have Considered Suicide When the Rainboy is Enuf and Girl from the North Country, which both received seven.
The Tony Awards will air live June 12 at 8 p.m. EDT on CBS. The event will also be available to stream on Paramount+.
Here's a list of Tony Awards nominees:
Best Play
Clyde's
Hangmen
The Lehman Trilogy
The Minutes
Skeleton Crew
Best Musical
Girl From the North Country
MJ
Mr. Saturday Night
Paradise Square
Six: The Musical
A Strange Loop
Best Book of a Musical
Girl From the North Country
MJ
Mr. Saturday Night
Paradise Square
A Strange Loop
Best Original Score (Music and/or Lyrics) Written for the Theatre
Flying Over Sunset
Mr. Saturday Night
Paradise Square
Six: The Musical
A Strange Loop
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play
Simon Russell Beale, The Lehman Trilogy
Adam Godley, The Lehman Trilogy
Adrian Lester, The Lehman Trilogy
David Morse, How I Learned to Drive
Sam Rockwell, American Buffalo
Ruben Santiago-Hudson, Lackawanna Blues
David Threlfall, Hangmen
Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Play
Gabby Beans, The Skin of Our Teeth
LaChanze, Trouble in Mind
Ruth Negga, Macbeth
Deirdre O'Connell, Dana H.
Mary-Louise Parker, How I Learned to Drive
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical
Billy Crystal, Mr. Saturday Night
Myles Frost, MJ
Hugh Jackman, The Music Man
Rob McClure, Mrs. Doubtfire
Jaquel Spivey, A Strange Loop
Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical
Sharon D. Clarke, Caroline, or Change
Carmen Cusack, Flying Over Sunset
Sutton Foster, The Music Man
Joaquina Kalukango, Paradise Square
Mare Winningham, Girl From the North Country
