Tony Awards: 'A Strange Loop,' 'MJ,' 'Paradise Square' top 2022 nominees

Adam Godley is nominated for Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play for "The Lehman Trilogy" at the Tony Awards. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

May 9 (UPI) -- The American Theatre Wing has announced its nominations for the 2022 Tony Awards. The 75th annual awards show will take place June 12 at Radio City Music Hall in New York. Advertisement

The Tony Awards are presented by the American Theatre Wing and The Broadway League and celebrate excellence in Broadway theater.

The 2022 #TonyAwards nominees for Best Play are:

A Strange Loop, a musical with music, lyrics and a book by Michael R. Jackson, topped this year's nominees with 11 nominations, including Best Musical, Best Direction and Best Lead Actor for Jaquel Spivey.

MJ, a musical about late singer Michael Jackson, and Paradise Square, a musical about a community of free Black Americans and Irish immigrants in 1860s New York, followed with 10 nominations.

The 2022 #TonyAwards nominees for Best Musical are:

Other nominees include Company with nine nominations, The Lehman Trilogy and Six: The Musical with eight nominations each, and For Colored Girls Who Have Considered Suicide When the Rainboy is Enuf and Girl from the North Country, which both received seven.

The Tony Awards will air live June 12 at 8 p.m. EDT on CBS. The event will also be available to stream on Paramount+.

Here's a list of Tony Awards nominees:

Best Play

Clyde's

Hangmen

The Lehman Trilogy

The Minutes

Skeleton Crew

Best Musical

Girl From the North Country

MJ

Mr. Saturday Night

Paradise Square

Six: The Musical

A Strange Loop

Best Book of a Musical

Girl From the North Country

MJ

Mr. Saturday Night

Paradise Square

A Strange Loop

Best Original Score (Music and/or Lyrics) Written for the Theatre

Flying Over Sunset

Mr. Saturday Night

Paradise Square

Six: The Musical

A Strange Loop

Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play

Simon Russell Beale, The Lehman Trilogy

Adam Godley, The Lehman Trilogy

Adrian Lester, The Lehman Trilogy

David Morse, How I Learned to Drive

Sam Rockwell, American Buffalo

Ruben Santiago-Hudson, Lackawanna Blues

David Threlfall, Hangmen

Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Play

Gabby Beans, The Skin of Our Teeth

LaChanze, Trouble in Mind

Ruth Negga, Macbeth

Deirdre O'Connell, Dana H.

Mary-Louise Parker, How I Learned to Drive

Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical

Billy Crystal, Mr. Saturday Night

Myles Frost, MJ

Hugh Jackman, The Music Man

Rob McClure, Mrs. Doubtfire

Jaquel Spivey, A Strange Loop

Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical

Sharon D. Clarke, Caroline, or Change

Carmen Cusack, Flying Over Sunset

Sutton Foster, The Music Man

Joaquina Kalukango, Paradise Square

Mare Winningham, Girl From the North Country

See the full list of nominees here.