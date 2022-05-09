Advertisement
May 9, 2022 / 9:29 AM

Stars celebrate Mother's Day: 'You inspire me'

By Annie Martin
1/5
Stars celebrate Mother's Day: 'You inspire me'
Nick Jonas posted a tribute to Priyanka Chopra on her first Mother's Day as a mom. File Photo by Rune Hellestad/UPI | License Photo

May 9 (UPI) -- Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra, Ashley and Wynonna Judd, Kris Jenner and other stars celebrated Mother's Day.

Celebrities marked the occasion Sunday by posting tributes to their loved ones on social media.

Jonas, 29, and Chopra, 39, celebrated Chopra's first Mother's Day as a mom by sharing a photo of their daughter, Malti Marie.

The couple said their baby girl spent over 100 days in the NICU following her birth via surrogate in January.

"On this Mother's Day we can't help but reflect on these last few months and the rollercoaster we've been on, which we now know, so many people have also experienced," Jonas wrote. "After 100 plus days in the NICU, our little girl is finally home."

"Happy Mother's Day to all the incredible mothers and care takers out there, but I want to take a minute to say a special Mother's Day wish to my incredible wife @priyankachopra on her first Mother's Day," he added.

"Babe, you inspire me and every way, and you are taking to this new role with such ease and steadiness," Jonas said. "I am so grateful to be on this journey with you. You are already an incredible mother. Happy Mother's Day. I love you."

Ashley Judd, 54, and Wynnona Judd, 57, posted tributes to their late mom, singer Naomi Judd, who died at age 76 in April.

"Our mom and I visited every day I was home in Tennessee, and I FaceTimed her every other day or so when I traveled (except when I was in the bush in Congo). We shared widely especially on all social issues, especially gender, and how her life and walk was affected in every intimate way," Ashley Judd said.

"Mom, thank you for hugging me and telling me I am an extraordinary woman and urging my voice," she added.

Wynonna Judd shared a throwback photo, writing simply, "I miss her."

Jenner, who is mom to Kourtney Kardashian, Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Rob Kardashian, Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner, said being a mother and grandmother is the "greatest joy" in her life.

"You are my purpose, my inspiration, my life, my very heart and soul!!! I thank God every day for making me your mom and for blessing me with so much love! I am so proud of each of you," Jenner wrote.

"To my beautiful daughters who are mommies, @kourtneyKardash @kimkardashian @khloekardashian @kyliejenner, you all inspire me and teach me new things about motherhood every day," she added. "You are the best mommies and I couldn't be more proud of you!"

Mariah Carey shared a slideshow of photos with Monroe and Moroccan, her twins with Nick Cannon.

"Happy Mother's Day to all the Mommies in the land!!! Love yourself even more today..Standing ovations and Blessings upon Blessings to all!" she said.

Today host Hoda Kotb posted a photo with her two daughters, Haley Joy and Hope Catherine.

"Lucky me," she captioned the post.

