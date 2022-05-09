Trending
May 9, 2022 / 10:28 AM

Shanina Shaik expecting first child with Matthew Adesuyan

By Annie Martin
Shanina Shaik is expecting her first child with her boyfriend, Matthew Adesuyan. File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo

May 9 (UPI) -- Shanina Shaik is going to be a mom.

The 38-year-old Australian model is expecting her first child with her boyfriend, Matthew Adesuyan.

Shaik shared the news Sunday on Mother's Day. The model showed her baby bump in maternity photos on Instagram, calling her unborn child "the new love of my life."

"Thank you for choosing me to be your Mum. I have always wanted you for as long as I can remember, and at times my patience was tested. The timing had to be right, and I can say with confidence that I am ready to be your guide, your protector and your best friend," Shaik captioned the post.

"I was raised by an amazing woman who taught me so much about Motherhood. She has set the bar high and I don't want to disappoint you," she said. "I want to raise you as she raised me; to be kind, caring, thoughtful and the best version of yourself."

Shaik promised to guide and support her future child "through every moment" of their life.

"Sharing you with the world today is the most previous gift I could possibly receive on Mother's Day," she said. "Mummy and Daddy can't wait to meet you!"

Fellow models Jourdan Dunn, Maya Stepper and Rose Bertram

"Congratulations my love," Dunn wrote.

"Congratulations Shanina! So exciting," Stepper added.

"So so so happy for you baby new chapter, congrats," Bertram said.

Shaik also shared news of her pregnancy with People.

"I've been quite lucky and I'm just excited to finally share the news," she said. "It is quite exciting for myself and my partner and our families as well."

Shaik and Adesuyan made their relationship Instagram official on Valentine's Day in February 2021.

Shaik is known for her modeling work with Victoria's Secret.

