Ronda Rousey won big at WWE's "WrestleMania Backlash" event. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

May 9 (UPI) -- Ronda Rousey became the new SmackDown Women's Champion at WWE's WrestleMania Backlash event. Rousey won the title after defeating Charlotte Flair in a violent I Quit match on Sunday. The bout is won after one competitor forces the other one to say "I quit." Advertisement

The hard-hitting confrontation featured Rousey and Flair brawling throughout the live audience at the Dunkin' Donuts Center in Providence, R.I.

Rousey also used kendo sticks at one point to punish her rival. Rousey won the match after she grabbed Flair's arm through a steel chair and applied an Armbar submission hold, forcing The Queen to quit.

The moment happened after Flair mockingly wished Rousey a happy Mother's Day.

This marks Rousey's second title win in WWE after she was previously the Raw Women's Champion.

WrestleMania Backlash also featured Cody Rhodes defeating Seth Rollins; Omos defeating Bobby Lashley; Edge defeating AJ Styles with help from Rhea Ripley; Madcap Moss defeating Happy Corbin; and Roman Reigns and The Usos defeating Drew McIntyre and RK-Bro.